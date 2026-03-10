From the Classroom to the Capitol: Texas Students Take on DC

ILTexas Leadership Trip Shows How Trilingual Education Prepares Students for the World Stage

GARLAND, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas) have returned home from a multi-day strategic leadership experience in Washington, D.C., where they met with policymakers, congressional offices, federal-defense language readers, and diplomatic representatives to better understand how national policy, international relations, and global competition shape America's future.

International Leadership of Texas Students at the United States Capitol

The trip, originally postponed due to the federal government shutdown, was successfully rescheduled, transforming what began as a setback into a hands-on leadership milestone for students.

During the visit, ILTexas students engaged with congressional staff on Capitol Hill, met with the Defense Language and National Security Education Office (DLNSEO) in Arlington, Virginia, and participated in a formal Chinese New Year diplomatic event at the Chinese Embassy. The DLNSEO meeting is particularly significant, as the office oversees federal strategy for critical language development tied directly to national security readiness.

"These students didn't just visit Washington, they experienced firsthand the institutions that shape America's defense, diplomacy, and global leadership," said Eddie Conger, Superintendent, CEO, and Founder of ILTexas. "This is what globally focused education is designed to do: prepare students to understand the world as it is and to lead confidently within it fluent in English, Spanish, and Mandarin."

ILTexas serves more than 26,000 students across 26 campuses and operates the largest Mandarin immersion programs in the United States, beginning in kindergarten. The network also operates the largest Marine Corps JROTC program in the nation.

The Washington visit demonstrated how ILTexas's long-term educational model connects directly to federal priorities surrounding language preparedness, workforce development, and strategic competition.

For students, the experience reframed classroom instruction into a real-world application. Visiting the U.S. Capitol and meeting with leaders who shape national policy allowed them to see how the concepts they study in the classroom connect directly to global affairs. Programs like Mandarin immersion are not just about learning a language; they are about preparing students to understand complex international issues and represent the United States confidently in an increasingly interconnected world.

Texas remains one of the most internationally connected states in the nation, leading in exports and global trade. ILTexas leaders emphasize that preparing students with linguistic fluency and cultural literacy strengthens both economic competitiveness and national security.

"Strategic competition is a long game," Conger added. "Language education is also a long game. If we want future diplomats, military officers, intelligence professionals, and business leaders who can operate effectively on a global stage, preparation must begin early."

The trip follows ILTexas becoming the first and only K–12 school in the nation to receive the George H. W. Bush Award for Excellence in U.S.–China Relations, recognizing its contributions to strengthening international understanding through education.

About International Leadership of Texas:

International Leadership of Texas is a tuition-free public charter school network serving more than 26,000 K–12 students across 26 campuses in Texas. ILTexas prepares students for exceptional leadership roles in the international community by emphasizing servant leadership, mastering English, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese, and strengthening the mind, body, and character. For more information, visit www.iltexas.org.

