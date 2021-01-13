From the Cliffs of Big Sur to the Palm of Your Hand, Esalen Institute Announces Partnership with Radiance Sutras® to Offer First Ever Online Meditation Certification

BIG SUR, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1962, Esalen Institute has developed a prestigious reputation as a pioneer in the human potential movement, a community of wellness thought leaders and a living classroom for the healing arts – ranging from massage to meditation. In fact, over the past 50 years, the instructors have taught over 50,000 people to meditate. Studies continue to show astounding results regarding the benefits of meditation – 60% improvement in anxiety levels, 87% reduction in need for hospitalization due to coronary disease, and 75% reduction in symptoms of insomnia. In response to the skyrocketing demand for wellness resources since the 2020 pandemic and social unrest, Esalen announces the new online teacher training course in Meditation.

The 200-hour online, interactive training and certification course runs January 29-June 19, 2021 and is taught by esteemed faculty members Lorin Roche, PhD and Camille Maurine. The price for the training is: $1897.00 until Jan 15, then $1997.00. This first ever online training goes far beyond the limits of Esalen's physical location and allows anyone with an internet connection or a smart phone to learn a new or updated and highly in-demand expertise, connect to a global community of well-seekers in a time of extreme isolation, and equip a new generation with skills to stay more resilient in profoundly stressful times.

The course consists of live Zoom classes, practice sessions with other students in small groups, virtual office hours, prerecorded audio meditations, and uses three textbooks authored by Roche and Maurine, two of the world's leading meditation experts. Participants will receive personalized attention from instructors and the benefit of private discussion groups. Students completing the course will receive a 200-hour authorized meditation teacher certification through the Radiance Sutras School of Meditation and the Yoga Alliance.

Douglas Drummond, Esalen Director of Healing Arts and Somatics says, "Part of our mission is to provide initiatives that offer personal, spiritual and social transformation. Our legacy behooves us to take advantage of changing technology to put healing modalities in the palm of the hand of curious, compassionate wellness seekers and practitioners in order to help their communities at this unprecedented time."

