From the Court to the Cause: Former NBA Player and Coach Moses Ehambe Joins ZERO Prostate Cancer's Roster of Notable Ambassadors to Champion Men's Health

Minnesota Timberwolves Assistant Coach Moses Ehambe steps away from coaching to focus on a new mission: helping more men get screened for prostate cancer.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to tip off its third home game of a new season, Assistant Coach Moses Ehambe has stepped away from the sidelines temporarily to dedicate his time to something even closer to his heart: faith, family, and a fight that touches millions of men. Ehambe is embarking on a new chapter as an Ambassador with ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) , dedicating this season of his life to gratitude, healing, and helping more men get screened before it's too late.

"When my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, everything changed," said Ehambe. "As a son and a father, I knew I had to act to help more men start these conversations early. Too many stay silent out of fear or pride, and that silence costs lives. I want to break that cycle for my sons, my community, and every man who needs to hear that it's okay to talk about what you're going through."

During his time with the Timberwolves, Ehambe has played a vital role in player development, mentoring athletes on and off the court. A former Division I basketball standout at Oral Roberts University , Ehambe played professionally for more than a decade across 10 countries and 30 cities. His transition from player to coach was rooted in faith, the same faith that inspired him to take on an Ambassador role with ZERO.

"As a Congolese-American, I know firsthand that men in my culture rarely talk about their health or what they're going through," said Ehambe. "But silence can be deadly. I want to use my story to show that faith and vulnerability are not opposites; they're both forms of strength."

Every 15 minutes in the U.S., a man is diagnosed with prostate cancer. Black men, in particular, are 70% more likely to be diagnosed and twice as likely to die from the disease. ZERO's partnership with Ehambe advances its mission to close this survival gap through awareness, education, and culturally connected outreach.

"Moses brings extraordinary heart, humility, and purpose to this mission," said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. "As a coach, husband, and father, he understands how leadership can change lives. His courage to speak out about his family's journey will help reach men who've never been part of this conversation before."

Ehambe joins ZERO's distinguished lineup of Ambassadors, including Bravo TV star, Dwight Eubanks , H all of Fame Broadcaster Ernie Johnson Jr. , Grammy Award-winning artist Montell Jordan , and legendary music executive Mathew Knowles . As part of his role as a ZERO Ambassador, Ehambe will:

Lead national awareness efforts encouraging men to get screened early;

Engage Black and African communities in destigmatizing conversations about men's health;

Collaborate with fellow ZERO Ambassadors on storytelling and advocacy initiatives;

Use his leadership, faith, and sports platforms to champion early detection and proactive care.

Ehambe's partnership comes as ZERO accelerates its Blitz the Barriers initiative—the most ambitious prostate cancer initiative in U.S. history with a goal of saving 100,000 lives by 2035.

"This is about legacy," said Ehambe. "I want to live long enough to see my sons grow into men who aren't afraid to talk about their health. If my voice can help even one family start that conversation, it's all worth it."

For more information about Moses Ehambe's ambassadorship and ZERO Prostate Cancer's mission to save lives and break barriers, visit ZEROCancer.org/blitz.

