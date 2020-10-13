From The Earth Appoints Courtney Dorne as President

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Earth ("FTE"), the full spectrum U.S. cannabis lifestyle company and 2019 Weedcon Dispensary of the Year, today announced the appointment of Courtney Dorne, a successful entrepreneur and proven leader in the cannabis space, as FTE's new President.

Dorne has over 25 years of experience in executive leadership positions with specialties in marketing and sales, product development and operations management. She joins FTE from Vertical Companies where she was the former President of Brands, responsible for new business development and edible product development. Dorne was central to building and launching multiple unique Vertical-owned brands across the U.S., one of which she spearheaded as the original creator and designer. Prior to Vertical, she spent 20 years as President of Fresh and Ready Foods of Nevada working to grow the business she helped start while still in high school. In her very first leadership role, Dorne successfully increased annual sales from $1.7M to 25M, effectively managed three manufacturing facilities with a total of 500 employees and negotiated all major management contracts.

"Courtney has been tremendously impressive in expanding high-growth companies and brings with her an instinct for leading teams and building valuable industry relationships," said Dan Zaharoni, CEO of From The Earth. "We are thrilled to have a talented professional who clearly understands the cannabis market join our leadership team."

Since 2010, Dorne has been a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), initially joining the Las Vegas chapter and currently participating in the Hollywood chapter where she is included in the chapter's leadership ladder. She has held multiple leadership roles throughout her membership, previously as Chair of WBN (Women's Business Network), and currently as the organization's Pacific Regional Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

About From The Earth

From The Earth, a full spectrum cannabis lifestyle company founded by Kintu Patel and Jayson Quinones, comprises multiple entities and projects that make up a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise. With a team of experts in cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales, From The Earth has utilized cutting-edge technology, a commitment to quality and experienced personnel to create one of the most recognizable and well-respected brands in the cannabis industry.

Media Contact

