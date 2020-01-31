From The Earth Expands With Opening of New Cannabis Retail Location in Michigan

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Earth , Inc. ("FTE"), the full spectrum U.S. cannabis lifestyle company, announced today the opening of the first From The Earth retail store in Michigan. Located in Pulaski Township and operated by Michigan-based Comco, LLC, the dispensary is doing business as From The Earth Provisioning and marks the company's first licensing arrangement outside of California.

From The Earth collaborated with Michigan-based Comco, LLC, a licensed cannabis company, to bring the new 2,400-square-foot retail space to life. All company-owned and licensed From The Earth cannabis dispensaries are built with the community in mind and provide the highest quality products, lab-tested meds and personalized customer experiences with a focus on cannabis education.

At the end of 2019, Michigan fast-tracked its adult-use recreational cannabis market, originally slated to launch in Spring 2020, setting into motion a market projected by Marijuana Business Daily to reach $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion in sales a year at maturity. It was also one of the first Midwestern states to approve medical cannabis use and currently accounts for the second largest percentage of medical cannabis population per capita in the U.S. with over 284,000 patients.

"We are thrilled to expand From The Earth's footprint and license our name into the Michigan community, ensuring residents have access to the highest-quality cannabis products," said Dan Zaharoni, CEO of From The Earth, Inc. "We've found success in California through our unique approach of putting education at the forefront of all that we do, and we look forward to working with Comco to provide customers in Michigan with the tools to unlock the benefits of cannabis."

The new From The Earth Provisioning Center is located at 11990 Pulaski Road, Hanover, MI 49241 and is open for business beginning Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m. EST.

About From The Earth Inc.

From The Earth Inc. is a full spectrum cannabis lifestyle company comprised of multiple entities and projects that make up a vertically integrated cannabis enterprise. With a team of experts in cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales, From The Earth Inc. has utilized cutting-edge technology, a commitment to quality and experienced personnel to create one of the most recognizable and well-respected brands in the cannabis industry. From The Earth dispensaries have captured market share throughout California and will soon be exported to locations throughout the U.S.

