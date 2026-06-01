From the founders of iS Clinical: Icon Skincare Launches with a Joyful, Curated Approach to Prestige Skincare, Reimagining the Rituals of Hollywood's Golden Age

The debut collection marries real results with joyful rituals and emotional efficacy.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Skincare, the company behind iS Clinical, one of the leading global cosmeceutical brands, today announced the launch of Icon Skincare, a new prestige skincare brand that elevates skincare into a daily ritual of self-belief. Founded by Bryan Johns and Alec Call, Icon builds on more than two decades of formulation expertise to deliver visible, measurable results you don't just see — you feel.

Icon Skincare Full Collection Icon Skincare

Designed as a simplified, high-performance system, Icon introduces a more intentional approach to skincare, prioritizing clarity over complexity and supporting skin through focused formulations that work in harmony with its natural function. Backed by 25 years of clinical expertise, the brand is built on the belief that skincare should deliver results while elevating the daily experience. Icon awakens confidence by providing a unique, joyful experience.

Icon Skincare enters a market saturated with complexity, where routines have become overwhelming, and confidence is often shaped by correction-driven messaging. Rather than adding to the noise, the brand introduces a more intentional approach, one that simplifies routines and reconnects skincare with how it makes you feel. At its core, Icon is created to reveal your own radiance as you experience joyful daily rituals that encourage you to discover the Icon in you. Backed by 25 years of scientific expertise, Icon's philosophy is rooted in "emotional efficacy," where results are not only visible but felt, supporting both skin health and self-confidence through a more intentional skincare experience.

"Icon is a natural extension of our mission – to help people live their best lives in their best skin," said Bryan Johns, President and CEO at Innovative Skincare. "We developed Icon to bring joy to the journey of discovering the inner Icon in everyone. We all have the ability to be iconic in our own right, which begins with confidence and focusing on what is right with us, rather than what is 'wrong.' We truly want people to awaken their 'Icon Energy,' the type of confidence you can only achieve by turning your best face to the world."

Icon was inspired by the rediscovery of Madam Renna, a pioneering facialist of Hollywood's Golden Age whose clients included Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable, and countless other film stars. Renowned for her use of royal jelly and custom skincare formulas, and her husband Dr. Campbell's truly innovative "bloodless facelift" technique, Renna's approach helped shape some of the era's most iconic faces. While this legacy helped shape the brand's foundation, Icon reimagines these time-honored ingredients and techniques through a modern lens, combining them with Innovative Skincare's advanced formulation expertise.

Launching with nine products priced from $32 to $68 USRP, the collection is anchored in the essential pillars of healthy skin: cleansing, resurfacing, hydration, and brightening. The journey offers unique, sensorial products that literally must be experienced to truly convey their nurturing, soothing, and effective properties. The formulas are powered by the finest signature blends of sustainably sourced botanicals, antioxidants, and innovative acid combinations, with many products featuring royal jelly, a unique, rare, and costly "super-power" ingredient backed by substantial clinical research. Simply put, Icon Skincare products are designed to nourish, support skin vitality, and promote a visibly radiant glow. Six of the nine products feature refillable packaging, and packaging incorporates substantial post-consumer recycled plastic content and FSC-certified outer cartons.

Beyond skincare, Icon is committed to supporting the next generation of "Future Icons" through its partnership with Foster Love, helping children in foster care build confidence and thrive. Icon also supports the Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund, in recognition of the bee-created ingredients at the heart of every formula.

Icon Skincare is available today, exclusively at iconskincare.com.

About Icon Skincare

Icon Skincare is a prestige skincare brand from Innovative Skincare, the company behind iS Clinical, one of the world's leading cosmeceutical brands. Founded by Bryan Johns and Alec Call, the Icon Skincare brand was born from a passion for both advanced skincare and the cultural legacy of Hollywood's Golden Age. Inspired by the rediscovery of pioneering facialist Madam Renna, Icon reimagines time-honored ingredients and techniques for a modern audience. Grounded in clinical expertise and a belief that skincare should feel intuitive and personal, Icon Skincare offers a distinct approach that balances efficacy with simplicity. Icon elevates skincare into a daily ritual of self-belief, awakening the icon in everyone.

SOURCE Icon Skincare