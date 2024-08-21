From the "Garden of Ginza" to the "Park of Ginza"

Construction for the new Ginza Sony Park Completed

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction for new Ginza Sony Park—the final phase of the Ginza Sony Park Project, which involves the reconstruction of the Sony Building (5-3-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) in the Ginza area of Tokyo—was completed on August 15, 2024. Ginza Sony Park, with its low height compared to the buildings around it, is meant to bring a sense of openness to the Sukiyabashi Crossing.

The "Garden of Ginza" was a public space of about 33 square meters that was opened in 1966 at the corner of the Sony Building, based on the concept of providing a public space. The new Ginza Sony Park continues and expands upon this concept by serving as the "Park of Ginza," bringing rhythm to the city and its people with the bits of leisure and various activities it offers in the urban environment. The grand opening of the new Ginza Sony Park is scheduled for January 2025.

The new Ginza Sony Park is a reconstruction of the Sony Building, and has a steel-frame concrete structure, with five above-ground floors and four basement floors. Its height has purposely been set to about half the height of the other buildings in Ginza, to create a sense of openness and a new kind of landscape in this high-concentration urban area. Ginza Sony Park also carries on what the Sony Building has been cherished for : Open to public spirit based Building as its architecture philosophy, and those unique architectural features, its "Junction" architecture, and its vertical-promenade style.

The corner of the Sony Building facing the Sukiyabashi Crossing in Ginza used to be home to the Sony Square, a public space of 33 square meters where Sony hosted seasonal events, distributing vivid gerbera daisies in the spring, and setting an aquarium to bring a sense of coolness to the town in the summer. The public space was based on the concept of "developing" a city in coordination of nature and landscape, and was meant to serve as an external space where people could interact with the city, in an urban environment where there is typically little openness. Designed to be enjoyable to those who visited the city, the space was the epitome of the concept of providing a public space. Akio Morita, one of the founders of Sony, called this space the "Garden of Ginza." Ginza Sony Park carries on the ideas from the 50-year "Garden of Ginza," and expands upon it, as the "Park of Ginza." Ginza Sony Park creates a sense of openness not only within the city, but throughout the building itself, with spaces where visitors can relax, hands-on programs, and dining establishments. The goal is for the Ginza Sony Park to serve as a hub for various activities, in order to bring rhythm to the city and its people.

From its prestigious location, the Ginza Sony Park serves various urban functions, with three sides of Ginza Sony Park facing the street, and the basement floors connected directly to the subway concourse and one of the area's largest underground parking lots. It also carries on the "Junction" architecture that has been used since the Sony Building to link these urban transportation functions to the building in an organic manner. The open ceiling space serves as a natural receptacle for the flow of people coming in from the Sukiyabashi Crossing, and the lack of doors and walls separating the inside from the outside on the basement floors is designed to make the flow of people underground as seamless as possible, all so that visitors can come and go through the space as naturally as possible. Some of the building frame for the Sony Building has also been left intact where the basement floor connects to these urban functions, allowing visitors a glimpse into the history of the building as it has evolved and accumulated over time.

Staggered floors, or a "flower petal structure," was used in the Sony Building to make effective use of the relatively small piece of land on which the building stood. This structure connected the entire building in a series of connected each floors, turning it into a vertical promenade. This promenade, which existed only on the above-ground floors in the Sony Building, has been realized in the new Ginza Sony Park from the third basement floor to the fifth above-ground floor (roof), making use of the external environment to connect the entire building in a single vertical promenade.

The completed building has an exposed-concrete design—a rarity in the city of Ginza. The use of ordinary wooden formwork in the concrete pouring process resulted in the wood pattern and color being reflected in the final product, creating an unpretentious and almost primitive texture. This, combined with the low but massive height of the building, is meant to embody Ginza Sony Park's status as a "platform" within the city. The stainless steel grid-like frame covering the concrete surface will serve not only as a functional façade for various activities utilizing the wall, role as a common ditch to pass pipes, etc. at the time of facility expansion, but also as a loose boundary between Ginza Sony Park and the city, with the light coming into the large above-ground open ceiling through the gaps in the frame shifting and changing like sunlight filtering through the leaves of trees.

Ginza Sony Park has carried on and expanded upon the founder's vision of a facility that is open to the city, as a space that brings rhythm to the city and its people, with its bits of leisure and various activities. Just as the Sony Building has disseminated information to the world from its location in the Sukiyabashi Crossing in Ginza, we too will set out to take on new challenges from Ginza Sony Park.

We are also planning activities such as an architectural tour leading up to the planned grand opening of the new Ginza Sony Park in January 2025. Details will be released as they become available.

Comment from Daisuke Nagano, Leader of the Ginza Sony Park Project, President & Representative Director and Chief Branding Officer of Sony Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Project conceptualization for the reconstruction of the Sony Building began in 2013, 11 years ago from now. While there were no plans to create a park in the initial stages, we worked hard to instill our founder's wishes in the concept, coming up with three themes with which to do so: for the building to be bold and unique, in a distinctly Sony way; to bring a new kind of rhythm to the city of Ginza; and for people to be able to spend their time there in various ways, depending on their mood. In the process, we kept thinking about how best to give shape to Sony's individuality moving forward. The answer we came up with was the Ginza Sony Park.

Now, construction for this park "platform" is finally complete. While currently it is just an open, empty space, the grand opening will see it bustling not just with content by Sony, but by the ways in which visitors use the space, and the activities they take part in—the ways in which the space can be enjoyed always changing.

We hope you too are looking forward to this future of the new Ginza Sony Park.

Ginza Sony Park - Building Overview

Name: Ginza Sony Park

Location: 5-3-1, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Floor Structure: Five above-ground floors; four basement floors *Fourth basement floor includes machine rooms, etc.

Site Area: 707.42㎡

Total Floor Area: 4,390.39㎡

Height: 33.86m

Design: Ginza Sony Park Project

Completion Date: August 15, 2024

About "Ginza Sony Park Project"

The Ginza Sony Park Project is a project to reconstruct the Sony Building, which was built in 1966 based on the concept of providing a public space, and has had an over 50-year history as part of the city of Ginza.

The Sony Building was created by Akio Morita, one of the founders of Sony. Morita called the 33-square meter public space—the epitome of the concept of providing a public space, located on the corner of the street and facing the Sukiyabashi Crossing—the "Garden of Ginza." In an effort to carry on our founder's vision for the next 50 years, we began a project that would redefine the "Garden of Ginza" as the "Park of Ginza."

Reconstruction was based on a two-phase process that was also designed to be unique and distinctly Sony. The first phase was a one-of-a-kind experiment in which the site would be turned into a park in the process of being demolished (August 2018 to September 2021), instead of the new building being constructed immediately. The results were that the park received 8.54 million visitors in its approximately three-year existence, which included a part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After this was the second phase, in which demolition and the construction of the new building were resumed. Construction for the Ginza Sony Park—the project's final form—was completed in August 2024, and its grand opening is scheduled for January 2025. This new Ginza Sony Park will offer bits of leisure and various activities, thereby bringing rhythm to the city and its people.

Ginza Sony Park Project Exhibition to begin on August 23 (Fri.)!

At Sony Park Mini, we will showcase the process of succession and expansion from the Sony Building, which opened in 1966, to the new Ginza Sony Park scheduled for a grand opening in 2025, and a visual and photographic record of the 1,050 days of new construction.

Duration: August 23 (Fri.) to September 29 (Sun.), 2024

Hours: 11:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. (Tentative)

Location: Sony Park Mini

(B1 Nishi-Ginza Parking, 5-3-1 Chisaki, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo）

WEB: https://www.sonypark.com/e/mini-program/list/056/

NOTE: This exhibition will be only in Japanese.

Limited-Time Ginza Sony Park Architectural Preview Tour

A limited-time tour of the architecture of Ginza Sony Park immediately following the completion of construction, and prior to its grand opening. Advance registration (limited capacity; first-come, first-served) through Peatix is required. See the Sony Park official website or social media pages for details.

Duration: August 30 (Fri.) to September 1 (Sun.), 2024

Hours: 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M., 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M., 4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M. (All tentative)

Location: Ginza Sony Park (5-3-1, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo）

WEB: https://ginzasonypark20240815.peatix.com

NOTE: Advanced registration and guided tour will be done only in Japanese.

