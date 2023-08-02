From the Golden State to the Lone Star State: Californians Continue to Flock to Texas

"These migration trends highlight Texas as a popular destination for those seeking new horizons," said Marcus Phipps, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "The state's strong economy, business-friendly environment, and quality of life continue to attract people from across the United States and beyond. And with the historic property tax relief recently passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, Texas is an even more appealing place for newcomers to call home."

Analysis of demographic data from IPUMS in 2021 reveals further insight on new residents. Nearly half of the individuals moving to Texas in 2021 were under 35, with an estimated 20.5% aged 24-35 and 29.4% under 24. Those aged 55 or older made up approximately 12% of new residents.

High earners accounted for a large portion of those moving to Texas, with an estimated 48.9% of new residents reporting household incomes over $100,000. In contrast, an estimated 35.9% of individuals moving out of Texas had household incomes of at least $100,000. Among those moving to Texas in 2021, many were seeking opportunities in manufacturing, retail trade, and agriculture or closely related industries, representing approximately 19%, 12% and 7% respectively.

While Texas continues to attract newcomers, the state also experiences its own outflow of residents, with an estimated 447,300 people leaving for other states. California was the primary destination for Texans in 2021, with an estimate of more than 33,500 individuals choosing California as their new home. Colorado and Florida again followed with estimated outflows of more than 29,700 and 28,200 Texas residents respectively.

Chairman Phipps added, "Whether moving to our great state or leaving for opportunities elsewhere, people often are buying or selling a home—or both. Nobody is better qualified than Realtors to help people make good real estate decisions when they move."

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

About the Relocation Analysis

This analysis was based on 2021 migration estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, and from data provided by IPUMS Survey Documentation and Analysis (SDA) tool, 1-year estimates (2021). IPUMS means Integrated Public Use Microdata Series and provides census and survey data from around the world integrated across time and space. IPUMS is a part of the Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation at the University of Minnesota. Authors: Steven Ruggles, Sarah Flood, Matthew Sobek, Danika Brockman, Grace Cooper, Stephanie Richards, and Megan Schouweiler. IPUMS USA: Version 13.0 [dataset]. Minneapolis, MN: IPUMS, 2023. https://doi.org/10.18128/D010.V13.0

CONTACT: David Gibbs, Hahn Agency, [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Realtors

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.