From The Gridiron To The Grasslands, Former Investment Banker Turned Football Coach Tackles Giraffe Extinction With New Non-Profit Organization, Save Giraffes Now

In the last 30 years, giraffe populations in Africa have declined from approximately 155,000 to 111,000, according to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. There are fewer giraffes in the wild today than the African elephant or the hippo. In the wild, African elephants outnumber giraffes 4 to 1. Conservation campaigns have brought publicity to other animals, but the giraffe is suffering a silent extinction. Because giraffes have not gotten the attention they deserve, they are now officially listed as "vulnerable" to "critically endangered" on the endangered species list.

"Close your eyes and imagine a journey (group) of giraffes roaming in a grassy savanna in Africa or the giraffes at your local zoo or wildlife preserve. Now imagine a world without these gentle giants," said SGN Founder and CEO Susan G. R. Myers. "Our mission is to save giraffes from extinction so they can live freely and safely in the woodlands and savannas of their native Africa. Our focus is on investing in action-oriented projects with immediate impact in preserving individual giraffes and increasing their populations, as well as supporting programs that work to eliminate human-wildlife conflicts."

SGN currently supports two on-the-ground projects in Africa that are taking concrete action to prevent the extinction of giraffes: De-Snaring/Anti-Poaching in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda, and the Repopulation of the West African Giraffe in Gadabedji Biosphere Reserve, Niger.

The De-Snaring/Anti-Poaching project in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda is helping decrease deaths of the critically endangered Nubian giraffe due to entrapment in wire snares. The Uganda Wildlife Authority and Giraffe Conservation Foundation are carrying out this multi-faceted program including: veterinarian and vehicle support to quickly treat ensnared giraffes; park patrols to remove snares; park patrols to stop illegal hunting and poaching; educational campaigns; and the establishment of local working groups to tackle poaching issues.

The Repopulation of the West African Giraffe in the Gadabedji Biosphere Reserve in Niger is another crucial initiative supported by SGN. Only an estimated 607 West African giraffes remain in the wild in Niger due to human/giraffe conflict. The ongoing plan is to relocate more giraffes within Niger for the safety of individual giraffes and the development of "insurance" populations in several locales. This repopulation effort will increase West African giraffes and ensure survival in their native Niger.

All donations will directly support Save Giraffes Now's on-the-ground projects in Africa. For information or to donate, visit www.SaveGiraffesNow.org/get-involved/.

