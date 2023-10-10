From the Heart of the Amazon with Vento Leste: Half a Century Through Araquém Alcântara's Lens

SAO PAULO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Vento Leste, the Brazilian Ministry of Culture and Alcoa are delighted to unveil the 50 YEARS OF PHOTOGRAPHY EXPEDITION to honor the illustrious Brazilian photographer Araquém Alcântara's five decades of remarkable work. This interactive exhibition invites Brazil and the world to embark on a journey along the Amazon River, commencing at Belém's Estação das Docas and meandering through riverside communities and cities such as Juruti (official opening from October 16th to 19th) and Alter do Chão (October 22nd to 25th). On November 1st, the expedition will arrive at São Luiz do Maranhão, where visitors can immerse themselves until November 10th.

This expedition serves as a tribute to a vast and diverse nation, showcasing hundreds of images captured through the lens of an artist deeply passionate about his homeland and its people. The venture is being carried out by Vento Leste Editora, with support from the Ministry of Culture and the Federal Brazilian Culture Incentive Law, generously sponsored by Alcoa, one of the world's leading producers of alumina and aluminum.

Monica Schalka, the director of Vento Leste, elaborates, "The project is of epic proportions and aims to showcase the Amazon to the world." She notes that the award-winning photographs by Araquém Alcântara take on a new dimension when displayed on an unprecedented floating platform, equipped with cutting-edge technology to deliver a unique experience to the audience.

Araquém Alcântara himself declares, "I am a traveling photographer, journalist, poet, teacher, and interpreter from Brazil. I advocate for a new ethical perspective and a heightened planetary consciousness through my photographs and words. Photography serves as a synthesis of expression." For five decades, he has expertly captured Brazil's natural beauty with the goal of fostering a new ethical and global awareness.

The movement of the exhibition along the rivers is made possible through the innovative design of the "FLOTE" by Atelier Marko Brajovic. This vessel integrates advanced technology, LED panels, and a specialized structure to create a captivating exhibition experience for visitors.

This expedition stands out for its comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable nature, enabling thousands of people to view Araquém Alcântara's photos and daily broadcasts captured by cameras in real-time. To access the project and share your message of support for nature and the Amazon rainforest, please visit www.araquem50expo.com.

