From The Makers of VSL#3® Comes A New Way to Have a Good Gut Feeling: Introducing VSL4™ Gut

The #1 Gastroenterologist-Recommended Multi-Strain Probiotics Brand Launches Innovative Daily Probiotic Supplement for All

LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actial Nutrition, the US distributor for VSL#3®, the #1 gastroenterologist-recommended multi-strain probiotics brand1, announced today the launch of their latest product innovation, VSL4™ Gut. VSL4™ Gut is a unique, daily, shelf-stable probiotic supplement formulated to support optimal digestion and promote regularity for all.*

Building on the trusted heritage of VSL#3®, a high-potency probiotic medical food for the dietary management of IBS, ulcerative colitis, and pouchitis, VSL4™ Gut is designed for the everyday consumer and promotes optimal digestion, regularity and improved gut health*. The launch of VSL4™ Gut introduces a potent, multi-strain daily probiotic supplement into the shelf-stable category, providing consumers with an effective, convenient and affordable gut health support option.

VSL4™ Gut establishes itself above others on the market through several key features, including:

Potency: 30 billion CFU per serving, a higher potency than many leading shelf-stable probiotic supplements

Multi-strain: Eight complementary strains from three different genera- the same strains found in the trusted formula of VSL#3 ®

Shelf-stable: No refrigeration required and fit for everyday lifestyle across home and travel

Optimal delivery format: Advanced capsule technology is acid resistant and enables delayed release of probiotics, ensuring a high probiotic survival rate through the digestive system

"Our latest launch represents our commitment to extending the benefits of our effective, specialized probiotic formulations to a broader consumer seeking a good gut feeling that's also accessible and affordable," said Jeremy Goldstein, CEO of Actial Nutrition. "VSL4™ Gut contains a new shelf-stable formulation called OttaBac™, which is comprised of the same eight strains as our beloved heritage product, VSL#3®, but in a different ratio. We are excited to offer this new product as an innovative, daily supplement that maintains the high standards and efficacy for which our brand is known."

In addition to being shelf-stable, VSL4™ Gut is dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, vegan and non-GMO. VSL4™ Gut retails for $39.99 and is available for purchase online at vslprobiotics.com and on Amazon.com .

About VSL4™ Gut

From the people behind VSL#3® , the #1 gastroenterologist-recommended multi-strain probiotics brand1, comes VSL4™ Gut - a daily multi-strain probiotic supplement for individuals prioritizing regularity and healthy, consistent digestion*. VSL4TM Gut contains the same clinically researched strains found in VSL#3® but in a shelf-stable, 30 billion CFU formula designed for daily digestive relief and general gut health*. Its potency, strain diversity and delayed-release technology set a new market standard for shelf-stable daily probiotic supplements. Available through its website and at Amazon.com , VSL4™ Gut is a great new way to have a good gut feeling! To learn more, please visit vslprobiotics.com.

1 ProVoice® Surveys

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

