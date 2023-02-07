From the Mouths of Planners: Color, Larger Gatherings, and Buffets Will be the Trends of 2023

400+ event planners shared 2023 event trends with EventUp.

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Event planners are looking to celebrate more of life's smaller moments, spend a bit more to find that perfect venue, and prefer larger to smaller venues; however, their expectations have also risen. Planners are looking for all-inclusive venues that provide guests with experiences.

EventUp , the largest event venue marketplace helping restaurants, hotels, and unique venues capture new leads and increase event revenue, surveyed more than 400 social, corporate, and wedding planners to learn exactly what event trends will be a hit in 2023.

2023 Peer Insights — Event Planner Trends

"As a leader in the events industry, we not only have to stay up to date on what is trending but also be able to predict the future of the events industry," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Having a clear vision of the future trends allows us to educate and help our customers adopt and integrate the upcoming trends within their venue in order to attract more planners while growing to their full revenue potential."

2023 Peer Insights — Event Planner Trends are reflected in the following infographic . Here are a few of the highlights:

62% of planners are looking to plan in-person events.

Flowers still rank at the top decor trend, winning 76% over pampas grass.

To go or not to go? According to 60% of planners, it's acceptable to RSVP Yes and then not show up.

About EventUp

EventUp by Tripleseat was founded on the bold idea to completely streamline the event planning process by bringing the best venues across the globe onto one platform. Designed with corporate, social, and wedding event planners in mind, EventUp allows planners to browse and book the perfect venue for their event in only a few clicks. EventUp is the largest venue marketplace, with more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique spaces.

