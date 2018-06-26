From the NBA to Recreational Athletes: Physimax Partners With Clemson University to Reduce Injury and Improve Performance

Physimax which has been successfully used by elite athletes in the NBA, US Military and top NCAA D-1 athletic programs demonstrating an impact in injury rates and expenditure, is now available to a variety of people at all levels of fitness and athletic ability to improve fitness, enhance self-awareness and reduce limitations to participation in activities. Faculty, staff and students at Clemson & partnering regional universities, local Police and Fire Departments and individuals from the local community are being assessed using Physimax and being assisted with personalized fitness programs.

The University Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine (UPTSM) staff oversees Physimax evaluations and engages medical providers, personal trainers, and fitness/strength/conditioning coaches with an MSK (musculoskeletal) Snapshot. This presents an objective and comparative score for his / her muscular condition in respect to: mobility, stability, strength and control, along with personalized functional training programs directly to their Smartphones.

"Our team strives to make a significant impact on the entire community's fitness and wellness by providing innovative technologies," says UPTSM's owner, Dr. Dana Van Pelt. "With Physimax our staff can provide every individual with the opportunity to gain immediate scientific insights about his/her body, and training recommendations according to results in a manner similar to a professional athlete."

Jenny Rodgers, Assistant Director for Fitness and Wellness at Clemson says "Physimax is a valuable tool in engaging people toward improved movement and long-term wellbeing. It provides us with an advanced technology for our students to gain hands on assessment experience and conceptualize an integrated wellbeing approach within a large community. We are using Physimax as a connector with academia, the medical community and the community members we serve."

"We're excited to join forces with Clemson University's esteemed Campus Recreation program and facilitate scientific personalized training programs to every passionate individual in the region," said Physimax CEO Ram Shalev. "Our mission is to empower athletes fulfil their goals and stay away of injuries by providing direct access to their MSK Snapshot, already with proven impact in pro-sports."

