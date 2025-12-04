From the North Pole to Walmart: Santa's Milk Brings Holiday Magic to Every Fridge

DairyPure® introduces limited-edition pints of Santa's Milk — real dairy inspired by the world's foremost milk aficionado.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa's getting into the milk game. This holiday season, DairyPure®, a farmer-owned brand from Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), is debuting Santa's Milk — a limited-edition pint of classic real dairy whole milk that feels straight from the North Pole. Designed to make even the smallest family moments merry and bright, it's real milk with a touch of holiday magic.

A message from Santa himself announcing the debut of DairyPure's limited-edition Santa's Milk DairyPure's limited-edition Santa's Milk is a festive, single-serve pint of real dairy milk with 8 grams of protein per cup, designed to make everyday holiday moments - from cookie decorating to hot cocoa nights - feel extra special. DairyPure's limited-edition Santa's Milk is a festive, single-serve pint of real dairy milk with 8 grams of protein per cup, designed to make everyday holiday moments - from cookie decorating to hot cocoa nights - feel extra special.

Available at 2,000+ Walmart stores nationwide, as well as select Jewel and SpartanNash retailers in the Midwest, Santa's Milk is packaged in a festive pint-size bottle featuring Santa himself and retails for approximately $1.50.

While milk and cookies have always been Santa's thing, this time he's sharing. Santa's Milk is here to inspire families to sprinkle a little North Pole spirit into everyday traditions, from hot cocoa bars and cookie-decorating parties to lunchbox surprises and Christmas movie nights.

"We know Santa takes his milk seriously — and so do we," said Rachel Kyllo, Chief Marketing Officer of Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). "After all, who knows milk better than Santa – he's consumed billions of glasses over the years! While we can't claim an official partnership with the big guy, Santa's Milk celebrates his expertise, and is just one more way to help families stay on the nice list this holiday season."

Offering essential vitamins and minerals from real dairy that families trust, Santa's Milk contains 8g of high-quality protein in each one-cup serving. The convenient single-serve pint is designed for quick grab-and-go moments and stocking up for holiday gatherings.

Santa's Milk will be available in the dairy section and featured in holiday end caps with refrigerated cookies for easy pairing, because yes, Santa always notices when you get the cookie-to-milk ratio just right.

Don't wait for Christmas Eve to taste the magic. Santa's Milk hits shelves in late November — but like Santa himself, it only appears once a year.

