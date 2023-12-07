From the Office of Global Communications, Prime Minister's Office, Tohoku Recovery Support Video Released To The World

News provided by

Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

07 Dec, 2023, 08:33 ET

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia president Tetsuya Bessho introduces the short films produced through Tohoku regional collaboration

"I wanted to make a short film that captures the voices of people living in the Tohoku area after the earthquake."

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Award-accredited Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest short film festivals originating in Japan and Asia, cooperated a short movie TOHOKU Revival: "Passion, Mission, Action," in support of the reconstruction of Tohoku after the Great East Japan Earthquake, produced by the Office of Global Communications, Prime Minister's Office and introduced SSFF & ASIA's production projects of short films "Piece of the Future" and "The Old Woman Skin" which were both set in Tohoku and collaborated with the local community.

Continue Reading
Office of Global Communications, Prime Minister's Office Tohoku recovery support video
Office of Global Communications, Prime Minister's Office Tohoku recovery support video
SSFF & ASIA's production Short Films set in Tohoku -『Piece of the Future』 https://youtu.be/c0nNvuP204I?si=wedoqvk27tqod78a 『Old Woman Skin』 https://www.shortshorts.org/japanculturalexpo/2021/the-old-woman-skin
SSFF & ASIA's production Short Films set in Tohoku -『Piece of the Future』 https://youtu.be/c0nNvuP204I?si=wedoqvk27tqod78a 『Old Woman Skin』 https://www.shortshorts.org/japanculturalexpo/2021/the-old-woman-skin

The movie had been released to the world on November 20th.
https://youtu.be/myI7Sh5sHbc?si=SZVtuAMw4obclMRl

Reconstruction of Tohoku cannot be achieved with economic support and infrastructure re-development alone. The films contain the message, "It is only through art and culture that people can have a sense of purpose in living. Art and culture have that power."

With the cases of the regional collaboration of Pokemon that touches people's hearts and colors their lives through railways, parks and local specialties and the Sanriku Arts Festival, where local communities themselves stand up to create energy and excitement, SSFF & ASIA's short film production with the involvement of local people are introduced in the video.

Bessho talked about the efforts he has made to support recovery efforts through film festivals and short films saying, "As film festival organizers and actors, we thought about what we could do. I felt that because it was a film with a short production period, it would be able to project the "now" of the region. I wanted to create a work that utilizes the voices of Tohoku people".

"Art creates happiness, its continuation becomes culture. The message concludes with the message, "Let's create smiles together through imagination and creativity. Passion leads to mission and then action, you can see the passionate thoughts of everyone aiming to rebuild Tohoku through art." 

SSFF & ASIA's production Short Films set in Tohoku

Piece of the Future
https://youtu.be/c0nNvuP204I?si=wedoqvk27tqod78a

Old Woman Skin https://www.shortshorts.org/japanculturalexpo/2021/the-old-woman-skin

Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
0354748201
369743@email4pr.com

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

Also from this source

SSFF & ASIA's Creators Support Project Started Worldwide - Streaming 3 Short Films Produced by Up-and-Coming Japanese Actress Ayame Goriki and Filmmakers

SSFF & ASIA's Creators Support Project Started Worldwide - Streaming 3 Short Films Produced by Up-and-Coming Japanese Actress Ayame Goriki and Filmmakers

Academy Awards qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia announced the starting of worldwide streaming of 3 short films which were produced by...
SSFF ＆ ASIA 2023 Screening in Autumn's Online Grand Theater and "DOOR" Theater Open Today

SSFF ＆ ASIA 2023 Screening in Autumn's Online Grand Theater and "DOOR" Theater Open Today

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, and officially recognized by the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.