From the Omani Desert to SoHo: Amouage Unveils a New Petite Boutique in the Heart of New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amouage, the independent Omani High Perfumery House renowned for creating some of the world's finest fragrances, unveils its "SoHo Petite Boutique," located at 122 Prince Street, New York. This marks the second global installment of the Amouage Petite Boutique permanent concept.

"Our SoHo Petite Boutique was imagined to transport clients from the vibrant pace of New York City to the serene expansiveness of Oman," explains Renaud Salmon, Chief Creative Officer of Amouage. "This space blends avant-garde sculptures with organic forms, a minimalist yet warm design that balances drama and intimacy."

A Homage to SoHo's History and Artistic Spirit

Situated in a historic building constructed in 1892-1893 between Greene Street and Wooster Place, the boutique pays homage to SoHo's rich industrial past and thriving artistic community. The façade features relics of the neighborhood's manufacturing history: metal signs advertising lithography, engraving, and office supplies; reminders of a time when the area, known as Hell's Hundred Acres, already pulsed with the energy of creation.

"This street has always held a special place for me," shares Renaud Salmon. "When I lived in New York, I loved walking through Prince Street, discovering street artists, and buying their photographs. This boutique is a tribute to that creative spirit, a bridge between history and artistry. Despite the vast distance between Muscat and SoHo, there are striking similarities that link the two locations. The red color of the bricks in SoHo mirrors the rich red clay used for pottery in Oman, a shared connection to the earth that showcases how craft defines what can be made from the same soil. Furthermore, SoHo's history of manufacturing perfectly aligns with Amouage's spirit, where each perfume is meticulously hand-assembled, a process that mirrors the craftsmanship seen throughout the neighborhood."

A Vision of the Omani Desert in SoHo

Inspired by the tranquil beauty of the Omani desert, the boutique's design evokes a Martian-like crimson landscape at sunset. The space features rough stone and desert sand-inspired rammed earth architecture, creating a textured, earthy ambiance. The hand-decorated, multicolored resin floor mirrors the natural hues of shifting sands, while three melted pewter, reflective monolithic sculptures offer a striking contrast against the rammed earth walls.

Marco Parsiegla, CEO of Amouage, commented: "The Petite Boutique concept reflects the adaptability of Amouage's direct distribution strategy and the flexibility of our retail model. Offering a curated selection of creations, discovery experiences, and visual storytelling, these boutiques focus on the most relevant facets of Amouage for the local clientele, inviting new audiences to discover the House's artistry and heritage."

Collaborating with Local Artisans

True to SoHo's legacy of craftsmanship and creativity, the boutique was brought to life in collaboration with local artists and artisans:

Walls and cabinetry by Ordonza Woodwork Studio, Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Ceiling and red dunes by Atelier Gohard (Karine Lecomte), Redhook, Brooklyn.

Resin floor and risers by Alessandro Byther from the Gaetano Pesce Studio and Foundation, Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Melted pewter-coated steel structures by Chris Gentner, Gentner Gallery, Chicago.

Hand-painted outdoor mural by Colossal, a Brooklyn-born company based on an original artwork by Louise Mertens.

The Amouage SoHo Petite Boutique is located at 122 Prince Street, New York, USA and is open to visitors from Monday to Saturday (11am to 7pm) and Sunday (12pm to 6pm).

ABOUT AMOUAGE:

Amouage is an independent Omani High Perfumery House renowned for creating some of the most finely crafted perfumes in the world. Founded in the Sultanate of Oman in 1983 to be 'The Gift of Kings,' the House has redefined the Arabian art of perfumery and garnered a global reputation for bringing innovative modernity and true artistry to all its creations. Masterfully paying tribute to its heritage, Amouage is a unique fusion of East meets West that defines avant-garde opulence. Today, it expresses the contemporary majesty of Oman, a historic trading centre for frankincense around the globe, with arresting and alluring collections that speak to a sophisticated, confident, and well-travelled discerning clientele who seek something compellingly precious, extraordinary and personal, every day.

Amouage creations have charmed a global audience and are now available in close to 100 countries around the world. The House's international presence encompasses 15 standalone boutiques in Oman, the UAE, the US, China and Malaysia as well as a highly selective network of approximately 1,000 of the world's finest department stores, perfumeries, and airports.

