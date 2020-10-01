From the operating room to the grocery store, ScentClip is revolutionizing how we wear masks

"I came up with the idea for ScentClip years ago when our surgical team used lidocaine (a local anesthetic) with mint to mask the smells in the Operating Room," said Mark Pizzini, President and CEO of Aroxel, the maker of ScentClip. "We have been in development for five years, creating several prototypes before hitting the perfect mix of ease of use and functionality. We currently have a patent pending on the novel device we named ScentClip. I never imagined that when we were finally ready to launch, masks would be the new normal." Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks have become a requirement not just for medical personnel, but for the public as well. According to the CDC, a mask is a simple and effective way to defend against droplet spread diseases, like COVID19. In today's environment, everywhere you go, people are now wearing masks to protect themselves and to protect others.

ScentClip is now available to the general public through Kickstarter. When asked why launch on Kickstarter, Dr. Pizzini responded, "Kickstarter offers us an opportunity to test out our idea in the general public and get feedback from the community. ScentClip was the result of hard labor, teamwork, and love. We are excited to see how people react to the product."

ScentClip™ by Aroxel® is the only hypoallergenic, non-toxic personal aromatherapy scent device that can be worn on nearly any mask. ScentClip's™ fragrance comes from essential oils and will last for weeks. Each clip is made from recyclable plastic, so it's also eco-friendly. ScentClip is Patent Pending and manufactured in Fort Myers, FL, USA.

Press Inquiries :

Dr. Mark Pizzini

[email protected]

www.scentclip.com

@scentclip

SOURCE ScentClip by Aroxel

Related Links

https://www.aroxel.com/

