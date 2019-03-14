From the Original Frontier Comes a Consultancy to Help Restless Brands Explore What's Next

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An independent brand innovation consultancy, Wolves Not Sheep, has launched to help restless businesses in pursuit of uncommon growth. Its founder is a former independent agency CCO and advertising veteran, Chris Williams, who has brought together a multi-disciplinary team of award-winning senior creative and technical talent to build this new model.

Unlike traditional partners, the consultancy acknowledges they are not built to be an agency of record (AOR). "Sitting with CEOs, CMOs, internal sales, and marketing teams over the years has provided a front row seat to the issues plaguing businesses today," said Williams. "These are larger issues that aren't being solved by throwing more money at marketing to a commonly disinterested audience."

The founders built the consumer-centric consultancy to attack business problems differently – creatively. They further explain, "management consultants advise company leadership in pursuit of efficiency, while marketing communication agencies support outreach efforts." Wolves Not Sheep, on the other hand, focuses on the critical gap these two leave behind that commonly hides the key to increased profits. "We look at ways to innovate within the brand, finding unmet needs in a core market and helping both internal and external teams to develop new products, services, and even business models to meet them," Williams said in a statement.

The firm works with its clients in two ways: 1) offering innovation sprints designed to help uncover market fit and brand platform concerns, as well as identify potential new drivers for growth; and 2) offering transformative project engagements that can range in length and complexity dependent on the nature of the challenge being solved.

The roster of clients at launch includes a range of companies from early-stage startups to established brands, from the West Coast to the Heartland, all facing growth challenges and looking for opportunities that lie just outside their comfort zones.

