From the Patriots to the State House, Eastern Bank to 'Quin House--Boston Magazine Names Its 150 Most Influential for 2026

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston magazine today announced its annual ranking of the 150 Most Influential Bostonians, recognizing the individuals shaping the region's civic and economic life.

The list follows a year in which the federal government directed heightened scrutiny at some of the city's most prominent institutions—including colleges and universities, courts, and governing bodies—and Boston responded with notable unity. Through elections, marches, lawsuits, and scientific leadership, the city asserted its civic and institutional resilience.

See full list of Boston's most influential at bostonmagazine.com/power

That momentum carries into what could be Boston's most consequential season in decades, as the city prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, welcome the Tall Ships, and mark the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

This year, more than most, the list spotlights the leaders who held the line — as well as those who drew new ones—across government, sports, finance, science, entertainment, real estate, and tech.

Topping the 2026 list are New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel, who led the team to the AFC championship and the city's first Super Bowl appearance in seven years. Also in the top five: Mayor Michelle Wu, who won reelection with 93 percent of the vote, and Governor Maura Healey, one of the most prominent Democratic governors in the country. Eastern Bank's Bob Rivers and 'Quin House's Sandy and Paul Edgerley round out the top five.

"Every year we ask the same question: who, exactly, is running this town?" said Chris Vogel, editor in chief of Boston magazine. "The answer is never simple, and that's what makes Boston so interesting. This list is our best answer for 2026. Argue with us if you'd like—we're counting on it."

The 2026 Most Influential Bostonians issue is available now on newsstands at select Whole Foods, Barnes & Noble, 7‑Eleven, and Cumberland Farms locations throughout Massachusetts, as well as at major supermarkets and pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens. The full list can also be viewed online at bostonmagazine.com/power.

Contact: Jill Lazzaro, Elevate Communications [email protected]

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About Boston Magazine:

For more than 50 years, Boston magazine has been the region's preeminent lifestyle publication, delivering award-winning journalism, insightful commentary, and authoritative coverage on the people, trends, and issues that define Greater Boston. From politics and power to food and fashion, Boston magazine informs and inspires a sophisticated audience with its signature mix of in-depth features and stylish storytelling.

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