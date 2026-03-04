From the Self-Tan Experts: Coco & Eve Launches Sunny Honey Protect, a Glow-First SPF Collection

High-protection SPF that enhances the look of skin.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Coco & Eve has been synonymous with glowing, bronzed skin – becoming a go-to for self-tan obsessives and glow-seekers around the world. Now, the brand is bringing that same expertise to sun protection with the launch of Sunny Honey Protect, a next-generation SPF collection designed to protect skin without compromising glow.

As specialists in self-tan and bronzed skin, Coco & Eve identified a gap in the SPF category. While awareness around sun protection continues to grow, many consumers still struggle to find formulas that feel lightweight on the body, look flattering on the skin and layer seamlessly with tanning. Heavy textures and dull finishes remain common barriers to daily SPF use.

Sunny Honey Protect was created to change that.

SPF, Reimagined Through a Tanning Lens

Rather than treating SPF as a standalone category, Coco & Eve approached sun protection the way it approaches tanning – with a deep understanding of how skin looks and behaves in the sun. The result is an SPF collection that prioritises hydration, sensorial textures and glow-enhancing finishes, while delivering high-level broad-spectrum protection.

"Our customers care deeply about glowing skin – but they want to be protected too," says Alexandra King, Global Brand Director at Coco & Eve. "Sunny Honey Protect is the result of listening closely to our community and applying everything we know about bronzed skin to SPF. We didn't want protection that sat on top of skin or dulled it – we wanted SPF that worked with glow, not against it."

Introducing the Sunny Honey Protect SPF Wardrobe

Designed as an SPF wardrobe, Sunny Honey Protect offers three distinct finishes to suit different skin moods, moments and routines – blending skin-loving tropical botanicals with a juicy mango fragrance that smells as good as it feels, done in Coco & Eve's signature sensorial style.

Sunny Honey Protect Coconut Milk Body SPF 50

A lightweight, water-based body milk delivering broad spectrum SPF 50 protection with a naturally dewy finish. Hydrating yet weightless, it's designed for everyday wear – whether skin is bare or paired with self-tan.





A lightweight, water-based body milk delivering broad spectrum SPF 50 protection with a naturally dewy finish. Hydrating yet weightless, it's designed for everyday wear – whether skin is bare or paired with self-tan. Sunny Honey Protect Highlighter Body SPF 50

A serum-like body SPF infused with pearlescent minerals to highlight skin with a radiant, light-catching shimmer. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, it delivers high-level sun protection while elevating glow.





A serum-like body SPF infused with pearlescent minerals to highlight skin with a radiant, light-catching shimmer. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, it delivers high-level sun protection while elevating glow. Sunny Honey Protect Tan Boosting Anti-Aging Body Oil SPF (UK 30 / 50 | US 20 / 45)

A luxurious, water-resistant SPF body oil infused with nourishing tropical extracts that protects skin while enhancing the look of natural tans, available in two SPF levels to suit different sun needs.

Sunny Honey Protect launches 3 March 2026 on cocoandeve.com and select retailers nationwide, including Ulta Beauty.

About Coco & Eve

Coco & Eve's story begins in Bali, where volcanic beaches meet lush rainforests. With products rooted in the island's vibrant, renewing energy, the brand formulates with Balinese botanicals to create a sense of joy and effortless beauty.

SOURCE Coco & Eve