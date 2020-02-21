From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - 3 Important Reasons Not to Cheat on Your Taxes this April

See our Audit Representation Q and A Library

3 Reasons to Avoid Cheating on Your Income Tax Return

Federal and state taxing authorities can detect errors and misstatements with ease, speed, and accuracy – a reality which is reflected in the 91.2% conviction rate achieved by the IRS Criminal Investigation division (IRS-CI) in 2019.

If the IRS does detect any issues, such as tax credits that were improperly claimed, or foreign bank accounts which have not been reported, there could be numerous civil and criminal tax consequences for the taxpayer.

Reason #1: You Could Go to Prison

Tax fraud carries with it a risk of prison time. "Tax fraud" encompasses a host of tax crimes including:

Each tax crime involves an element of willfulness, or deliberate and intentional action. The sentences for the crimes listed above range anywhere from one to five years in federal prison, (per count).

Reason #2: You Could Be Chosen for a Tax Audit

Unreported income, concealed bank accounts, inflated business expenses, are likely to trigger a tax audit (as are dozens of other tax fraud red flags, as listed in IRM 25.1.2.3 beneath "Indicators of Fraud"). Tax audits are often the sources of criminal investigations.

Reason #3: You Could Be Ordered to Pay Fines

Prison time is seldom the only consequence of tax fraud. In addition to restitution, you could face criminal fines under 26 U.S. Code § 7201 of $100,000 for individuals and $500,000 for corporations.

See the full version of this article HERE.

Public Contact: Dave Klasing Esq. M.S.-Tax CPA, dave@taxesqcpa.net

SOURCE Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, PC

Related Links

https://klasing-associates.com/

