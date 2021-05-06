From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Can You Accidentally Commit a Foreign Bank Account Reporting Violation?

Requirements for Foreign Bank Account Reporting If you possess a foreign financial account, you will likely be subject to foreign bank account reporting (FBAR) . Specifically, U.S. persons such as citizens, residents, partnerships, corporations, and other legal entities are required to follow FBAR regulations if the following is true:

The U.S. person has an interest, signature authority or control over a financial account that is not within the United States

The value of all the combined foreign accounts combined exceeds $10,000 at any point throughout the calendar year

Examples

ETF accounts

Foreign stock accounts

Foreign life insurance

Investment accounts

Mutual funds

The FBAR must be filed by April 15 of the following calendar year. Taxpayers are given an automatic extension until October 15 with an extension of the personal tax return BUT the FBAR must be filed before or with the income tax return if filed after April 15 and before October 15th. The FBAR deadline may also be extended if the taxpayer is a victim of a natural disaster, such as a wildfire or earthquake. Speak with our dually licensed International Tax Attorneys and CPAs if you were not able to meet the deadline for your foreign account reporting.

Determining When Foreign Bank Account Reporting Violation is Accidental

There are many steps to consider when determining whether a late or unfiled FBAR return could be deemed as an accidental violation. If a person accidentally did not file their FBAR return by April 15 or the extended October 15 deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would categorize this as a non-willful violation of FBAR requirements. Note, however, that it is not enough for a person to merely claim that they accidentally missed the filing date. The assertion must be supported by evidence.

Unfortunately, the IRS does not have a list of a complete set of rules that would clearly identify when an FBAR violation was non-willful or willful. Instead, the IRS will look at the totality of the circumstances to assess whether the taxpayer should be penalized for their violation. The following are some factors that may influence the decision of an IRS examiner in an accidental FBAR violation case:

The aggregate value of the foreign accounts and the unreported foreign income they earned

Whether the taxpayer retained a CPA/EA to file their annual returns

Whether the CPA or EA inquired about the taxpayer's foreign income earning assets and foreign financial accounts

The taxpayer's status as a U.S. tax resident

The taxpayer's history of filing tax returns and whether they are frequently late

The approximate date when the taxpayer learned of their FBAR and offshore taxable income reporting obligations

These are not the only factors that are analyzed in an FBAR non-willful violation claim. For example, if a taxpayer has exhibited a pattern of negligence or demonstrated willful blindness when it comes to filing their tax returns and FBARS, this could be a serious criminal tax and foreign information reporting issue. Our dually licensed International Tax Attorneys and CPAs are here to help you prepare for your FBAR violation case or Foreign Account Eggshell Audit.

Willful Foreign Bank Account Reporting Violations

If the IRS does not believe that a taxpayer's FBAR violation was accidental or non-willful, they may allege that it was deliberate or willful. In some cases, a taxpayer may even be accused of willful blindness regarding their FBAR return liability.

Willful blindness is when taxpayers attempt to guard themselves from information that would make them knowledgeable about their criminal liability. Generally, there are two factors that are used to analyze whether a taxpayer was willfully blind to the truth:

The taxpayer has subjective knowledge that there is a high chance that a certain fact exists The taxpayer took intentional steps to avoid learning the essential fact

Be advised that depending on the circumstances of your case, you may be subject to civil and criminal penalties. As a result, you should not hesitate to contact our dually licensed International Tax Attorneys and CPAs if you believe you may have violated FBAR regulations especially where offshore taxable income went unreported. Competent legal representation could mean the difference between serious monetary fines and criminal tax and foreign information reporting prosecution or securing a hard pass on criminal prosecution and obtaining advantageous civil penalties under a streamlined or full-blown voluntary disclosure. In certain circumstances an Expat Streamlined Voluntary Disclosure or Delinquent Foreign Information Reporting Program could even result in zero penalties.

