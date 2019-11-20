From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Court Upholds $800,000 FBAR Penalty Against Woman Who Concealed Swiss Bank Account

Both individuals and business entities may be subject to offshore reporting requirements. The Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR) filing requirement, which is established by the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). U.S. citizens, resident aliens, domestic trusts, and domestic businesses must file an FBAR, also called FinCEN Form 114, if they have reportable offshore accounts or assets with an aggregate value exceeding $10,000. See Internal Revenue Manual (IRM) 4.26.16, here, for a comprehensive FBAR overview.

In 2013, the IRS assessed an FBAR penalty of more than $803,000, citing the taxpayer's willful failure to report the offshore account, which violates 31 U.S. Code § 5314 (pertaining to "records and reports on foreign financial agency transactions"). This figure represents the willful FBAR penalty, which, at up to 50% of the taxpayer's unreported account balance, dwarfs the $10,000 maximum non-willful penalty. Norman's conduct was determined to be willful based on a string of damaging details, which, according to court records, included "repeated and admitted lack of care in (1) filing inaccurate official tax documents without any review; (2) signing foreign banking documents without any review; and (3) later providing false statements both to the IRS and to the court."

