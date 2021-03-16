From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Dangers of Using an Over Aggressive Tax Preparer

Not only wayward tax preparers can go to prison for violating U.S. or state tax laws. To the contrary, the vast majority of those investigated and prosecuted for tax-related offenses are ordinary taxpayers and the criminal investigation division of the IRS has a 90% + conviction ratio. The negative effects of the stress surrounding potentially life-changing consequences of being caught red handed cheating on your taxes in and audit, eggshell audit or reverse eggshell audit are not worth the financial benefit of continued noncompliance.

If you have understated items of income, overstated items of deduction (especially where personnel in nature) or claimed credits for which you were not entitled on your filed tax return, the IRS will search for evidence that you knew or should have known that such discrepancies were intentionally false. Likewise, if the IRS proves that you knowingly failed to file a tax return, a criminal tax investigation or even felony prosecution for Spies Evasion could easily result. If either of these situations apply to you or to your business, it is in your best interest to contact an experienced dually licensed Criminal Tax Defense Attorney & CPA to determine the next steps to bring you into tax compliance.

