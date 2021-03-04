From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Eggshell Audits: Protecting Your Client in a Criminal Examination

Some tax practitioners ignore or fail to identify the scenarios where they open their client or even themselves up, as the original preparer, to criminal tax liability when faced with an eggshell audit or reverse eggshell audit . Due to this all-too-common failure, a tax practitioner may jump into a situation where he or she was unaware that the client engaged in actions that constitute tax evasion. This is hazardous to their reputation with other clients, potential clients, and the taxing authorities. Knowing when to withdraw and refer the client to a criminal tax defense attorney with the right training and experience is paramount if you find yourself in this position.

Fortunately, David W. Klasing Esq. M.S.-Tax CPA of the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, P.C. is here to offer you a Lorman training course that will expand your knowledge on eggshell audits, how to identify them and how to deal with them.

Enrollment in the course will educate you on the following:

Balancing your interests with those of the client.

The ability to identify when your client is subject to criminal tax exposure.

How to spot and explain factors of an eggshell audit or reverse eggshell audit.

The basics of handling criminal tax liability and building a defense.

How to assist criminal tax defense counsel as a CPA/EA or CTEC certified preparer.

How to recognize when you are faced with a conflict of interest because of your client's illegal actions.

Learn from an experienced and skilled dual-licensed Tax Attorneys and CPA, David W. Klasing, how to protect your client when they are facing a potentially criminal tax audit or examination.

