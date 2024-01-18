From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Georgia Tax Return Preparer Headed to Prison After Cheating on His Own Taxes

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Department of Justice press release , a Georgia tax return preparer who was convicted of tax evasion was recently sentenced to serve two years in federal prison. This news serves as a stark reminder that no one is above the law, especially those who are supposed to be well-versed in it. If you have failed to file an individual or business tax return for one or more years, or have failed to be truthful about the amount of income or expenses on a filed tax return, it is imperative to seek out the expertise of an experienced tax attorney to establish your options to get back into compliance and mitigate potential risks or a tax investigation or prosecution.

Defendant Evaded More Than $500,000 of Federal Income Taxes

A tax preparer from Statesboro, Georgia, ran a national return preparation business franchise from 1999 to 2021. Despite his expertise, the preparer was convicted of evading taxes on his personal income tax returns for the years 2015 through 2017 by failing to report nearly $1.3 million in income. His omission was made up of almost $1.18 million from his own business which operated coin-operated amusement machines. His fraudulent activity resulted in a substantial tax loss to the IRS, amounting to approximately $550,000. In addition to his two-year prison sentence, He was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, pay a $95,000 fine, and pay over $550,000 in restitution. His sentencing underscores the gravity and negative consequences of a tax evasion conviction.

Coming Into Compliance If You Have Fallen Behind

This case is a compelling illustration that tax evasion is a serious crime with severe repercussions, regardless of one's knowledge about tax law or occupation. It is important to recognize that the IRS and the Department of Justice are steadfast in their efforts to uncover and prosecute tax fraud and evasion. No one is immune to investigation and potential prosecution.

If you have failed to file a tax return for one or more years or have taken a position on a tax return that could not be supported upon IRS audit, and you find yourself under audit, you should strongly consider speaking with an experienced tax audit defense attorney. Consulting with a seasoned tax lawyer can provide you with the guidance and perspective you need to address any issues proactively and avoid the pitfalls of non-compliance and an audit/investigation.

