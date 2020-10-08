From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - How Does the IRS Criminal Investigation Voluntary Disclosure Process Work?

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It can take many years after tax fraud is perpetrated for the IRS to discover what occurred and seek out the taxpayer for potential civil fines and criminal tax charges if their actions are found to be willful. The IRS's criminal investigation voluntary disclosure process allows for those who have committed past tax crimes or made willful errors on old returns to get back into compliance without facing criminal prosecution and simultaneously limiting their civil penalty exposure. You must come forward and admit you wrongdoing before the IRS catches on and begins an audit or criminal tax investigation into your behavior. At the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, our skilled dual licensed Tax Lawyers and CPAs have years of experience successfully guiding clients through the voluntary disclosure process, and we can work to do the same for you. We have never had a client that made a voluntary disclosure face prosecution for a tax crime.

The voluntary disclosure program is open to everyone who had made willful or non-willful errors in past tax filings (or failures to file) and wishes to come forward, admit to the IRS what they did, and work with the agency to correct the issue and pay the taxes owed and any civil penalties assessed. However, those who have committed non-willful errors or innocent mistakes are often better off trying to amend the returns or going through a foreign or domestic streamlined disclosure program, as they will almost always be assessed much smaller civil fines for their behavior if they go through those channels. If your actions were willful and could expose you to potential criminal liability, on the other hand, you will want to go through the voluntary disclosure program. The only major barrier to entry is the one mentioned in the opening paragraph above: if the IRS is already onto your tax crimes and has opened up an audit or criminal tax investigation into your behavior, it is too late, and the IRS will reject your application.

