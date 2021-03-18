From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - How Federal and State Governments Prove You Willfully Engaged in Tax Evasion

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Both federal and state taxing authorities seek to deter tax crimes by making an example of a broad spectrum of tax cheats across multiple industries and tax brackets.

The Supreme Court allowed the willfulness requirement to be inferred from "any conduct, the likely effect of which would be to mislead or to conceal." Spies v. United States, 317 U.S. 492, 499 (1943). Evidence used to prove guilt will be based on the actions of the defendant and reasonable inferences that can be drawn from it.