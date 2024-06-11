From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Managing ERC Claim Reversals and Repayments

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employee Retention Credit (ERC) is a tax credit designed to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing financial relief for retaining employees. Eligible employers can claim a refundable tax credit against certain employment taxes. The ERC aims to incentivize businesses to keep employees on their payroll during periods of financial uncertainty.

If you realize you do not qualify for the ERC you claimed, you can withdraw it by following specific procedures outlined on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website. Alternatively, if you have already received the credit but were not entitled to it, then you may consider participating in the IRS' ERC Voluntary Disclosure Program (ERC-VDP) to repay the credit with certain benefits.

Withdrawing an Employee Retention Credit

If you claimed an Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and later realized you do not qualify, then you may withdraw your claim before receiving the actual credit. There are several steps to the withdrawal process.

Eligibility for ERC

To qualify for the ERC, your business must have experienced either a partial or full suspension of operations because of government orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, you must have suffered a decrease of 50% or more in gross receipts compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Withdrawal Procedure

The withdrawal procedure varies depending on whether you filed your ERC claim yourself or through a professional payroll company. If a payroll company handled your claim, then they may be able to assist you with the withdrawal. Alternatively, if you filed the claim independently, then our Dual-Licensed Tax Lawyers & CPAs will help fax your request to the IRS.

If you've received a refund check but have yet to cash it, you can still withdraw your claim by mailing a voided check along with your withdrawal request.

If you are subject to an audit, you will need to submit the withdrawal request to the assigned examiner or respond to the audit notice accordingly.

Impact of Withdrawal

Once the IRS processes and accepts your withdrawal request, your ERC claim will be treated as if it were never filed. As a result, penalties and interest will not be imposed.

Still, it is important to note that withdrawing a fraudulent ERC claim does not exempt you from a potential criminal tax investigation. You can still be assessed criminal penalties for such misconduct.

Confirmation of Withdrawal

After submitting your withdrawal request, the IRS will send you a letter confirming whether your request has been accepted or rejected. Your withdrawal request is considered approved once you have received the acceptance letter from the government.

If your withdrawal request is accepted, you may need to reamend your income tax returns accordingly if you previously amended prior year returns to reduce payroll expense in anticipation of receiving the ERC. That way, you can ensure that your filings are accurate and potentially receive a refund if additional taxes were paid with the original amended returns.

ERC Voluntary Disclosure Program

The ERC Voluntary Disclosure Program (ERC-VDP) offers a solution for businesses that have received the ERC but were not entitled to it. The ERC-VDP allows the IRS to secure repayments while wrongful claimants suffer minimal penalties.

Advantages of ERC-VDP

Under the ERC-VDP, your business is required to repay only 80% of the ERC it received on its return or as a refund. The leftover 20% will not be considered taxable income. Additionally, you will not be obligated to repay any interest received on the ERC.

Furthermore, after enrolling in the ERC-VDP, you will receive assurance that the IRS will not examine claims for the resolved tax periods.

Application Process

To participate in the ERC-VDP, your business must apply through the IRS. The application process involves submitting necessary documentation and details about the wrongful ERC claim. After receiving the application, the IRS reviews it to verify your business's eligibility for the program.

Why Disclose Unreported Income to the IRS?

Voluntarily disclosing unreported income to the IRS can be a proactive step for individuals to address tax compliance issues. There are several reasons why you may want to make a voluntary disclosure.

Preventing Legal Trouble

If you intentionally evaded your tax obligations, then you may face criminal tax prosecution. By voluntarily disclosing unreported income, you may demonstrate a willingness to comply with tax obligations and mitigate the risk of facing criminal tax charges.

Proactively Resolving Tax Issues

Addressing ERC noncompliance voluntarily also allows you to take control of your tax situation and resolve any issues proactively. In turn, you may prevent future complications and uncertainties stemming from your unresolved tax obligations.

Preserving Financial Reputation

Maintaining honesty and integrity in financial matters is crucial. By voluntarily disclosing your information you may avoid a detrimental hit to your reputation.

What Methods Does the IRS Use to Catch Tax Evaders?

Many perpetrators of tax evasion schemes do not fully understand the multitude of ways in which they can be caught. The following is an overview of some methods the IRS uses to uncover instances of tax evasion:

Data Analysis

The IRS utilizes sophisticated data matching and analysis techniques to compare information reported on tax returns with data obtained from third-party sources. Discrepancies or inconsistencies identified through data analysis can trigger further investigation into potential tax fraud.

Sharing Information

The IRS also collaborates with other government agencies to share information and intelligence regarding potential tax evaders. By sharing resources, the IRS can uncover complex schemes that may not have been identified using their information alone.

Performing Audits

During a tax audit, the IRS will perform a comprehensive review of a taxpayer's records and financial transactions to determine if they are following U.S. tax laws.

The IRS may conduct audits randomly. However, audits may also be triggered by unusual deductions and discrepancies in reported income.

