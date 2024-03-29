From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - South Carolina Man Sentenced to Prison After Tax Conviction

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Department of Justice press release , a South Carolina man was recently sentenced to serve time in federal prison after a criminal tax conviction. This story should serve as a reminder that the consequences of intentionally dodging tax obligations can be life altering. If you have failed to file a tax return for one or more years, or have taken a position on a tax return that cannot be supported upon an IRS or state tax examination, it is in your best interest to contact an experienced tax defense attorney to discuss your options.

Why hire the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing to represent you in an Audit?

Defendant Failed to File Tax Returns for Several Years

Court documents reveal that a self-employed contractor from Daniel Island, South Carolina, was engaged in construction and remodeling services in Auburn, New York. Between 2007 and 2010, he failed to file income tax returns and did not pay income taxes. Following the initiation of a criminal investigation into his tax affairs in June 2010, the defendant knowingly filed a late 2007 tax return that underreported his business's total gross receipts and income.

After his conviction, he was sentenced to two years in federal prison. Additionally, he was ordered to serve one year of supervised release, commencing upon the completion of his physical incarceration.

Coming Into Compliance After Failing to File Tax Returns or After Filing Fraudulent Returns Without Facing Criminal Tax Prosecution

This case underscores the importance of compliance with federal and state tax laws. Noncompliance can lead to significant legal penalties, including physical imprisonment. Individuals facing potential tax issues are advised to seek the counsel of an experienced tax attorney . Working with a professional can help clarify the facts of one's case, identify legal risks, and allows for the development of a strategy to come into tax compliance, thereby avoiding the daunting prospect of facing criminal tax prosecution.

If you have failed to file a tax return for one or more years or have taken a position on a tax return that could not be supported upon an IRS or state tax authority audit, eggshell audit, reverse eggshell audit, or criminal tax investigation, it is in your best interest to contact an experienced tax defense attorney to determine your best route back into federal or state tax compliance without facing criminal prosecution.

Note: As long as a taxpayer that has willfully committed tax crimes (potentially including non-filed foreign information returns coupled with affirmative evasion of U.S. income tax on offshore income) self-reports the tax fraud (including a pattern of non-filed returns) through a domestic or offshore voluntary disclosure before the IRS has started an audit or criminal tax investigation / prosecution, the taxpayer can ordinarily be successfully brought back into tax compliance and receive a nearly guaranteed pass on criminal tax prosecution and simultaneously often receive a break on the civil penalties that would otherwise apply.

It is imperative that you hire an experienced and reputable criminal tax defense attorney to take you through the voluntary disclosure process. Only an Attorney has the Attorney-Client Privilege and Work Product Privileges that will prevent the very professional that you hire from being potentially being forced to become a witness against you, especially where they prepared the returns that need to be amended, in a subsequent criminal tax audit, investigation or prosecution.

Moreover, only an Attorney can enter you into a voluntary disclosure without engaging in the unauthorized practice of law (a crime in itself). Only an Attorney trained in Criminal Tax Defense fully understands the risks and rewards involved in voluntary disclosures and how to protect you if you do not qualify for a voluntary disclosure.

As uniquely qualified and extensively experienced Criminal Tax Defense Tax Attorneys, Kovel CPAs and EAs, our firm provides a one stop shop to efficiently achieve the optimal and predictable results that simultaneously protect your liberty and your net worth. See our Testimonials to see what our clients have to say about us!

We Are Here for You

Regardless of your business or estate needs, the professionals at the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing are here for you. We are open for business and our team will help ensure that your business is too. Contact the Law Offices of David W. Klasing today to discuss your business with one of our professionals.

In addition to our fully staffed main office in downtown Irvine California, the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing has unstaffed (conference room only) California based satellite offices in Los Angeles , San Bernardino , Santa Barbara , Panorama City , Oxnard , San Diego , Bakersfield , San Jose , San Francisco , Oakland , Carlsbad, Sacramento . We also have unstaffed (conference room only) satellite offices in Las Vegas Nevada , Salt Lake City Utah , Phoenix Arizona & Albuquerque New Mexico , Austin Texas , Washington DC , Miami Florida and New York New York that solely handle Federal & California Tax issues.

Our office technology allows clients to meet virtually via GoToMeeting . With end-to-end encryption, strong passwords, and top-rated reliability, no one is messing with your meeting. To schedule a reduced rate initial consultation via GoToMeeting follow this link . Call our office and request a GoToMeeting if you are an existing client. We also now offer a convenient scheduling option, where you can secure David W. Klasing, Esq M.S.-Tax CPA's undivided attention for a 4-hour consultation at any of his satellite offices.

See our Audit Representation Q and A Library

See our Criminal Tax Law Q and A Library

Here is a link to our YouTube channel: click here!

Public Contact: Dave Klasing Esq. M.S.-Tax CPA, [email protected]

SOURCE Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, PC