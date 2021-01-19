From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - What is the Corporate Transparency Act that Congress Just Passed All About?

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) will require the owners of a corporation to remain current with the reporting of information to the IRS and other federal and state agencies. It was drafted to deal with perceived abuses to the system involving anonymous corporations. An anonymous corporation is an entity that masks the identity of the person or entity that started or benefits from the corporation. They are the legal entity of choice when criminals seek to launder money or assets or engage in the following illicit activities:

Drug cartels

Sex and human traffickers

Countries seeking to avoid sanctions for financial crimes

Corrupt government officials laundering money from state or federal funds

The information gathered will be disclosed to law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and other entities that have mandatory anti-money laundering obligations.

The owner of a corporation or LLC will have to provide the following information to comply with the CTA:

The name of the beneficial owner of the company

The address of the beneficial owner

The date of birth of the owner

The driver's license or ID number of the owner

Additionally, if there is a change in ownership of the corporation, this information must also be reported.

A penalty can be imposed for failing to adhere to the CTA of up to $500 for every day that the corporation is not compliant with the law. If the owner of the corporation is brought up on criminal charges, they may be fined $10,000 and could face up to two years in prison. If the gathered information is disclosed without authorization, the violators could be assessed civil penalties up to $250,000. Additionally, the discloser of information may also be subject to a criminal penalty of five years in prison upon conviction.

