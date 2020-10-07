From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - When should you consider appealing an IRS audit assessment and what is involved?

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It can often be financially worthwhile to appeal an IRS audit decision to the U.S. Tax Court, where fresh eyes outside and independent of the IRS audit function will determine whether an unjust tax determination was made. However, you must act quickly to retain an experienced dual licensed Tax Litigation Lawyer and CPA like those at the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, who can help you prepare and submit the petition within the required 90-day time frame. We will work to convince the IRS that both the law and the facts are on your side and thus settle the case while reducing or eliminating your tax debt, penalties and interest stemming from the audit. If you are still not satisfied with the deal offered by appeals, we can take the matter to trial before a tax judge.

The IRS has a 98% settlement rate between the settlements made in appeals and the post appeal settlements made subsequently with Chief Counsels Office occasionally on the courthouse steps. This fact plus the fact that taxpayers have the burden of proof before the tax court are the reason that most taxpayers that push a tax issue all the way to a tax trial in U.S. tax court ordinarily lose, especially where they represent themselves.

If you choose to go forward with a tax trial, the date of the trial will not be set for six months, at least, and usually longer. This will partially depend on where you live, as the Tax Court meets more often in more populous states than in smaller, more rural ones. Once the trial begins, it will occur before a single judge & without a jury. For small tax cases, the entire matter is only likely to take an hour or two due to the streamlined process. For larger matters, the case could take a day, a few days, or even weeks depending on how much evidence there is to introduce and how many witnesses each side plans to have take the stand.

