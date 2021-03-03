From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Why You Should Never Brag About Committing Tax Fraud in Public!!!

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IRS Whistleblower Program was enacted as a part of the Tax Relief and Health Care Act of 2006. This act established the IRS Whistleblower Office that works with individuals who provide tips that lead to the discovery of IRS civil and criminal tax code violations. The IRS Whistleblower Office accepts tips that would aid them in uncovering incidents of tax fraud. In return for their information, the whistleblower could receive a substantial reward from the IRS. However, there are some stipulations that a whistleblower must follow if they wish to recover a reward for their information.

If a whistleblower claim is successful, the whistleblower will receive a reward between 15-30% of the taxes recovered from the target of the complaint . This provides a great incentive for a person to come forward with information against a non-compliant taxpayer. This means that taxpayers who engage in open tax fraud should beware that they could be the subject of a whistleblower case if they do not handle their tax reporting legally and appropriately.

The tax at issue in most of these claims is at least $2 million, including penalties and interest as a result, the majority of whistleblower cases involve large corporations or high-wealth individuals that commit tax fraud.

Tax fraud issues that are commonly addressed within the IRS Whistleblower Program include:

Altering records to change when revenue is recognized

Circular transactions where the money is transferred between entities for tax benefits

Cryptocurrency tax fraud

Employment tax fraud

The exploitation of tax shelters

Falsely claiming tax-exempt status

Illegally claiming tax credits (e.g., renewable energy deductions)

Underreporting of income

Claiming of false tax deductions

Falsely claiming tax credits

Falsely describing illegal source income as legal source income

