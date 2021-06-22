From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Are You More Likely to Get Tax Audited or Criminally Investigated for Tax Fraud in 2021 & Beyond?

If you are concerned that you might soon be the subject of an IRS tax audit or criminal tax investigation in 2021 or beyond, it is in your best interest to speak to a tax attorney as soon as possible. There are some steps you can take right now that may help prevent an unnecessary audit and save you critical time and money down the road.

More Tax Audits in 2021 and Beyond

The IRS alleges that the tax gap or amount of unpaid taxes due to tax evasion schemes has been higher in previous years than most estimates have suggested. The discrepancy, according to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, is due to certain tax evasion techniques that the IRS was previously unaware of, or otherwise unable to combat. In the recent past, the IRS has been subjected to sequestration mandated budget cuts and layoffs, hiring freezes and natural attrition that substantially weakened the agency over time, despite mandates from Congress that the IRS should be taking on more responsibility.

Only 0.01% of S corporations that filed a tax return in 2018 were subjected to a federal audit, according to public information gathered by the IRS. But proposed changes to the functional structure and budget of the agency suggests that the IRS will ramp up audit activity by "50% more than … the previous year," per IRS Deputy Commissioner De Lon Harris.

According to President Biden's proposed overhaul of the IRS, the funding increase will enable the IRS to crack down in a few ways:

Increase technological capacity to identify audit and criminal tax investigations targets more efficiently.

Bolster internal capability of handling analysis of larger pool of tax returns

Conduct audits at a rate that would cover a minimum income level for individuals and corporations

Force banks to disclose information about activity of wealthy account holders

These suggestions are not novel in any way. However, recent statements of both Republican and Democratic leadership on the hill suggest that these initiatives might have bipartisan support for the first time in over a decade. The Congressional Budget Office released a report in July 2020 that estimates a $20 billion increase in IRS funding over the next decade would create $61 billion in revenue – effectively paying for itself. Therefore, it is in the government's interest to spur the agency towards returning a high yield of previously undiscovered income through a higher rate of tax audits.

Protecting You or Your Business from More Likely Tax Audits in 2021

Individuals and businesses who aren't deliberately attempting to evade the IRS file their tax returns and other documents with the government every year. There are often inconsistencies with filings that may seem perfectly harmless but have the potential to draw the ire of the government. To avoid the heightened scrutiny and additional audit activity that will occur in 2021, you should act now to confirm that all your past and present filings comply with the Internal Revenue Code. The following are some examples of simple strategies you can implement now that could mend a disastrous problem of the future.

Keep Detailed, Organized Records

Depending on the complexity of your returns, you may choose to use a tax return software program, hire an external tax professional, or keep all your matters in house. No matter what route you have selected, you should be aware that most audits begin due to evidence of facial evidence of tax noncompliance on the returns. By ensuring that your returns are accurate, and your records are easy to access and readily comprehensible in their current form, you can head off the increased chances of IRS tax audit or criminal tax investigation in 2021 & beyond.

Be Mindful of COVID-19 Tax Code Adjustments

You may find it more difficult to navigate the Internal Revenue Code in 2021 due to more frequent alterations to the processes considering the pandemic. Do not be intimidated – a competent Tax Attorney and CPA can explain these new developments to you and make sure that you are not missing any opportunities or stumbling into trouble.

Keep in mind that you will be responsible for the content of your filings. Even if you hire a third-party tax professional who errs, yours is the name that will draw the government's scrutiny. If your financial circumstances are complex, you need to be sure that you are in the best hands possible.

If you are concerned about the increase in IRS audits in 2021, or with potential criminal exposure over your past tax filings, you should seek the counsel of an experienced dually licensed California Tax Attorney and CPA who can advise you on the inner workings of the IRS and agency audit and voluntary disclosure process. Only an Attorney can engage in the voluntary disclosure process that can protect you from an unpleasant criminal investigation and subsequent criminal prosecution if you indeed cheated on your past tax filings.

