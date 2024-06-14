From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing -Former Massachusetts Home Builder Pleads Guilty to Tax and Mortgage Fraud

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Department of Justice press release, a Massachusetts man admitted to engaging in fraudulent activities that concealed income from the IRS and deceived a bank into approving a mortgage under false pretenses. This case highlights the severe tax penalties that can result from an IRS criminal tax investigation and a Department of Justice prosecution. If you have engaged in behavior that could be considered criminal, such as underreporting income or failing to file a tax return altogether, it is in your best interest to work with a seasoned tax defense attorney to rectify your situation before it escalates into criminal tax charges. Our firm has a way to bring you back into compliance without facing criminal tax prosecution if you are willing to knock on the IRS's door before they bang down yours.

Defendant Engaged in Fraud and Tried to Obstruct the IRS

Court documents and statements made in court reveal that Kent Pecoy owned and operated Kent Pecoy & Sons, Construction Inc., a West Springfield-based commercial and luxury home construction company. From 2009 through 2016, Pecoy conspired with others to conceal income from the IRS by dealing in cash. He received $1,116,900 in cash payments from Kevin Kennedy, who was sentenced to prison last month for tax crimes, for the purchase and construction of custom-built homes in East Longmeadow and on Cape Cod (see our reporting of that case, here ). Instead of depositing the cash into the business's bank accounts, Pecoy distributed the cash directly to vendors and subcontractors, using approximately $135,700 to pay subcontractors under the table.

In addition to concealing income, Pecoy created and maintained separate ledgers documenting Kennedy's cash payments, false contracts, and cover sheets, and false entries in the company's accounting system to conceal the cash payments. For the East Longmeadow home, Pecoy and Kennedy created two contracts—one with the agreed-upon purchase price and one with a deflated purchase price that was $160,000 lower. This deflated contract was submitted to the bank to induce it to provide Kennedy a mortgage for part of the home, effectively defrauding the bank.

Pecoy's fraudulent activities caused a loss to the IRS of more than $250,000. When the IRS opened an investigation, Pecoy obstructed the process by failing to turn over dozens of subpoenaed documents, which were later found during a search warrant execution at his construction business.

Pecoy is scheduled to be sentenced later this year. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and 30 years in prison for making a false statement to a bank. Additionally, he may be sentenced to serve a period of supervised release. Lastly, he may be ordered to pay restitution, representing the tax and other monetary losses that he caused.

Importance of Tax Compliance and Seeking Tax Legal Assistance

The case of Kent Pecoy serves as a serious reminder of the severe penalties associated with activities that could constitute tax evasion. If you are facing tax compliance challenges or have been involved in activities that could be considered fraudulent, it is crucial to seek the assistance of an experienced tax defense attorney . A knowledgeable lawyer can help you navigate the complexities of the tax laws, help identify the pertinent information inherent in your case, and help develop a roadmap to get you right with the government.

Avoiding Criminal Tax Prosecution.

If you are under audit or criminal tax investigation and have a history of blatantly cheating on your taxes, we at best can help you avoid criminal tax prosecution. At worst, we can achieve damage control.

If you have failed to file a tax return for one or more years or have taken a position on a tax return that could not be supported upon an IRS or state tax authority audit, eggshell audit, reverse eggshell audit, or criminal tax investigation, it is in your best interest to contact an experienced tax defense attorney to determine your best route back into federal or state tax compliance without facing criminal prosecution.

