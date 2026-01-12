FROM THE "TV TRENCHES" TO PRIME TIME: DR. JAMIE HUYSMAN EXPOSES THE DARK SIDE OF TALK TV IN NEW ABC SERIES "DIRTY TALK"

Renowned Therapist, Mental Health Leader and Expert Witness Who Secured $8M in Care for Exploited Guests of Talk, Court & Reality Shows Pulls Back the Curtain on the Industry's "Malignant Narcissism"

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday, January 14, ABC Network premieres the highly anticipated three-part Prime Time series, "Dirty Talk." At the center of this exposé is Dr. Jamie Huysman, a licensed therapist who spent two decades as the "lonesome cowboy" clinician inside the volatile world of Talk Television.

Dr. Huysman is now calling on news journalists, podcasters, and influencers to join a critical conversation about the legacy of "STARs"—Survivors of Toxic Abusive Relationships—and the predatory industry that turned human suffering into a global spectacle.

ABC- 3 Part Series- Dirty Talk

The Architecture of Exploitation

In "Dirty Talk," Dr. Huysman reflects on his 20-year journey navigating a "daily warzone" orchestrated by global entertainment titans. He describes an industry acting as a collective malignant narcissist, following a ruthless cycle:

The Prop Up: Identifying individuals in acute mental health crises.

Identifying individuals in acute mental health crises. The Display: Fueling traumatic "hell" under studio lights for ratings.

Fueling traumatic "hell" under studio lights for ratings. The Disposal: Discarding guests once the cameras stopped rolling, leaving a trail of relapses and broken families.

A Legal and Clinical Legacy

Dr. Huysman wasn't just a witness; he was a disruptor. Following the infamous Jenny Jones Show homicide, he served as the only licensed therapist in the country to provide expert testimony on the "State of Mind" of a talk show. His testimony against Telepictures resulted in a landmark $25 million verdict, creating a legal precedence that forced the industry to change its safety protocols.

During his tenure, working on 12 different Talk, Court and Reality shows behind the scenes, Dr. Huysman successfully "ransomed" the industry for the benefit of its victims, securing over $8 million in free care for more than 800 guests.

From Soundstage to Global Stage: STAR Network Foundation

The trauma witnessed working inside shows and Talk Show Guests birthed a movement. Today, Dr. Huysman leads STAR Network Foundation, a global infrastructure dedicated to helping individuals recover from toxic, narcissistic, and abusive systems.

"I stayed in those trenches because I knew that if I could survive the environment, I could deliver a message of hope to the living rooms of people who felt they had nowhere else to turn," says Dr. Huysman. "Now, we are pulling back the curtain for the world to behold."

Availability for Interviews

Dr. Jamie Huysman is available for exclusive interviews to discuss:

The psychological mechanics of "Talk TV" and its lasting impact on culture.

Behind-the-scenes insights from the Dirty Talk series.

series. The birth of STAR Network Foundation and modern recovery from narcissistic abuse.

His role as the "expert witness" who took on the titans of television.

WATCH: Dirty Talk (Part 1 of 3) premieres this Wednesday, January 14, on ABC Prime Time.

ABOUT DR. JAMIE HUYSMAN: Dr. Jamie Huysman is a renowned clinician, author, and advocate. For 30 years, he has been a leading voice in the treatment of high conflict relationships, addiction and trauma. As the founder of STAR Network Foundation, he provides resources and healing for survivors of toxic abusive relationships worldwide through a powerful worldwide trauma informed Fellowship called TAR Anon..

