From the United States with Love & Compassion, Toys for Honduras Deported Children for a Wondrous Time this Christmas!

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce announces its national campaign to bring hope, happiness and light to thousands of migrants recently deported to Honduras. The U.S. MCC has launched its 20th annual Hope for the Holidays campaign dedicated this year to the children of Honduras. The program collects toys, clothes, bikes, and gift cards for distribution, reminding individuals and families that they are not forgotten from the people of the United States on this Christmas.

The Chamber is working with national partners to ensure that children who have been deported to Honduras with or without their families, receive a present during these times of incredible hardship for so many people. "It's amazing how something as simple as providing a toy to a child can change their outlook and circumstances," said the Honduras coordinator, Veronica España, Senior official of the U.S. MCC in Honduras.

"The mission is to provide more than 5,000 children gifts – enough for every single migrant child deported in the last 6 months to open a special present over the holiday season on behalf of our nation," said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the U.S. MCC. " Christmas and New Year's Eve are still the most difficult dates for those who, for one reason or another, have been deported after months in U.S. detention centers. We need to heal those sad memories with the generosity of the United States of America."

To ensure delivery to these children in time for the holidays, cards and donations must be sent in by December 19, 2019 to the following address: 384 Palmetto Drive, Miami Springs, Florida 33166. For more information call (786)406-2190 or by email director@minoritychamber.net

About the U.S. MCC : A nonprofit 501 c3 economic development business organization with Headquarters in Miami, Florida and operation centers in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico and New York, recently opened offices in Tegucigalpa, Honduras to bring entrepreneurship classes on opening a business and creating jobs for deported families. The toy distribution is focused on making sure young refugees have the support they need to recover, continue their healthy development, and hold on to the simple joys of childhood. For more information: www.minoritiychamber.net

For Interview and Tax-Exempt Document:

Maria Loaisiga / Public Affairs

Maria.l@minoritychamber.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722000/1_LOGO_CHAMBER_Logo.jpg

SOURCE U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.minoritiychamber.net

