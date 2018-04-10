From the Yard to the Table to the Patio, TIKI Brand Continues to Enhance Backyard Ambiance

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand is enhancing outdoor lighting with a new line of Patio Torches. They provide the perfect decorative bridge between table torches, fire pits and full-size torches giving backyards a fuller, more refined ambiance.

These new products stand 25 to 28 inches tall and are striking accent pieces for your outdoor furniture. They feature a durable, modern design that brings style, stability and convenience to any outdoor setting.

"Lighting is key to any space," says TIKI Design Partner, Tyler Wisler. "Using these Patio Torches to vary the levels of lighting sets the tone for what is to happen in that space. Low, multi-tiered lighting gives you a warmer intimate feel and an open flame provides an inviting ambiance."

The Patio Torches come in a variety of styles to complement your backyard space. They are constructed of durable powder-coated steel for long-lasting beauty and feature an Easy Pour Wide Mouth Canister, providing fewer spills and less mess for a cleaner, more enjoyable experience.

"When you control the lighting, you control the room," Wisler said. "Pairing outdoor lamps with TIKI Brand Patio Torches can create the perfect balance for any outdoor gathering."

TIKI Brand Patio Torches can be filled with any TIKI Brand Torch Fuel. Use BiteFighter Torch Fuel for proven mosquito repellency or Clean Burn Torch Fuel for a bright, vibrant flame without the smoke or soot.

The Patio Torches range from $49.99 to $99.99 at major retailers.

For more information, visit tikibrand.com

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wis. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, including some with proven mosquito repellency that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/.

