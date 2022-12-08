NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

From the year 2022 to 2027, the global laboratory mixer market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from USD 2.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.5%. Factors such as technological advancements and ongoing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry research activities are driving the market growth.







The shakers laboratory segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

The shakers market is further segmented into orbital shakers, rockers, rollers/rotators, and other shakers.The shakers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.



In 2021, the shaker goods sector accounted for the biggest market share for laboratory mixers. The expanding technical advancements and expanded pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector research activities can be a reason for the huge share of this market.



The digital devices segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into digital and analog devices.By platform, the analog devices segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share for laboratory mixers by 2027.



The availability of preprogramming options and the far easier and more efficient work function of digital devices can be linked to the significant market share.



The orbital movement segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on Mode of Operation, the laboratory mixer market is segmented into gyratory, linear, rocking/tilting, and orbital movement mixers.Orbital movement laboratory mixers are predicted to make the highest percentage of all laboratory mixers in 2022.



These mixers have a sizable market share thanks to features including as compact, space-saving designs, digital speed controls, built-in timers, and optional tier systems for increased capacity.



The research laboratories & institutes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The research laboratories & institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology firms, clinical research organisations, environmental testing laboratories, food testing laboratories, diagnostic & pathology laboratories, and other end users are the market segments for laboratory mixers based on end user.By end users, the research laboratories & institutions segment is anticipated to have the highest market share for laboratory mixers in 2022.



The significant component of this market may be attributed to the expansion of research facilities in developing countries as well as the growth of financing for life sciences research from governmental and non-profit organizations.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold significant market share for laboratory mixers in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share for laboratory mixers in 2022.The significant representation of this regional category is due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies.



The large share of the regional market can primarily be attributed to the high adoption rate of novel technologies and the increasing number of life science research studies.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

â€¢ By Company Type: Tier 1â€"48%, Tier 2â€"36%, and Tier 3â€" 16%

â€¢ By Designation: C-levelâ€"10%, Director-levelâ€"14%, and Othersâ€"76%

â€¢ By Region: North Americaâ€"40%, Europeâ€"32%, Asia Pacificâ€"20%, Latin Americaâ€"5%, and the Middle East & Africaâ€"3%



The prominent players in the laboratory mixer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), IKA Works (Germany), Cole-Parmer (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Remi Group (India), Bio-Rd Laboratories, Inc. (US), Corning, Inc. (US), Scientific Industries, Inc (US), Silverson Machines (UK), and Sarstedt (Germany) among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the laboratory mixer market based on product, platform, Mode of Operation, end user and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

â€¢ Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the laboratory mixer market

â€¢ Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the laboratory mixer market

â€¢ Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

â€¢ Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the laboratory mixer market

â€¢ Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.



