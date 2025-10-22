From thinkThin® to thinkVitality™: Lizanne Falsetto Launches a Global Women's Wellness Movement with the World's Top CEOs

The wellness visionary announces a global initiative to empower women leaders, reframing health as a leadership strategy.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lizanne Falsetto, founder of thinkThin® and longtime advocate for women's wellness, today announced the launch of a global Women's Wellness Movement: an initiative designed to empower women leaders to take ownership of their health, share knowledge transparently, and close the long-standing gender gap shaping medicine, wellness, and longevity.

Throughout her career in the food industry, Falsetto has experienced the bias that comes with being the only woman in the room. She has also seen how rarely women have access to trusted, female-specific health information, even at the highest levels of leadership. To change this, Falsetto centered the start of her movement within YPO: the world's largest community of CEOs, with over 100,000 members, spouse-partners, and employees worldwide.

"For too long, women's health has been generalized, misunderstood, or ignored," said Falsetto. "I recently heard a respected clinician argue that women don't need their own spaces to discuss health issues, as they face the same health issues as men. This old conversation belittles women's health issues and creates cultural shame and silence. Women are not small men, and we don't just need this movement; we deserve it."

Urologist, author, and sexual health expert Dr. Kelly Casperson (You Are Not Broken) recently joined Falsetto for a private women's wellness session, where members felt safe to speak candidly about misinformation and inadequate access.

"Too often, women are dismissed or misinformed about their own bodies," said Dr. Casperson. "It's unbelievable the poor level of access women have to doctors who are actually up to date. Female physiology deserves its own research, language, and care pathways. Lizanne is creating spaces where women can not only speak openly, they can get science-based information that helps them advocate for themselves. That changes healthcare outcomes."

The Women's Wellness Movement connects women leaders through curated programming fostering education, connection, and vitality:

Building on this platform, Falsetto will host the inaugural YPO Women's Wellness Summit, January 15 - 17, 2026, at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center in Los Angeles, where over 350 women leaders and spouse-partners will convene to explore the future of health, vitality, and community. Featured speakers include Jane Fonda, Dr. Kelly Casperson, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Dr. Vonda Wright, Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, Gabby Bernstein, Dr. Wendy Troxel, Louisa Nicola, Dr. Jayne Morgan, and Kim Vopni.

A press event and reception will be held the evening before the Summit, offering journalists early access to speakers and partners advancing women's wellness innovation.

