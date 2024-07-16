From Times Square to 2024 PUBG MOBILE World Cup - Infinix GT 20 Pro's Path to Gaming Glory

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix has teamed up with champion players from the PUBG MOBILE Super League (PMSL) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Central and South Asia (CSA) regions to take over a massive billboard in New York's Times Square, announcing Infinix's upcoming participation in the 2024 PUBG MOBILE WORLD CUP (PMWC).

As the official gaming phone for the 2024 PMSL EMEA and CSA seasons, the Infinix GT 20 Pro has consistently delivered exceptional gaming experiences to team players. Its impressive performance has earned unanimous endorsement from the players, leading to its prominent placement on the Times Square billboard.

GT 20 Pro Shines in Times Square

New York's Times Square, known as the "Crossroads of the World," is a bustling commercial district and a coveted showcase for global brands. The towering billboards of Times Square, capturing worldwide attention, represent the ultimate aspiration for many brands to be featured on.

Infinix's GT 20 Pro recently made a grand appearance in Times Square, highlighting its exceptional gaming prowess and reinforcing Infinix's leadership in the esports industry. This move further enhances the brand's global influence.

Taking on the Esports World Cup

The 2024 PUBG MOBILE WORLD CUP (PMWC) and ESPORTS WORLD CUP stand as the first grand event in the PUBG MOBILE esports ecosystem, with only teams that have endured rigorous challenges in the PUBG MOBILE regional series tournaments earning the coveted qualification to compete in the 2024 PMWC. This globally acclaimed "Esports World Cup" event brings together champions and top-tier teams from various PUBG MOBILE regional tournaments. Representing their respective regions and fans, they will battle it out for the title of 2024 PMWC champions and prepare for their journey to the year-end global finals, PMGC.

Infinix GT 20 Pro will continue to empower teams and players from across the PMSL regions as they embark on their PMWC adventure. We look forward to witnessing their continued exceptional performances in the upcoming PMWC matches and anticipate their even greater success!

Champion Teams and MVPs Praise Infinix GT 20 Pro

"The Infinix GT 20 Pro is an incredibly successful gaming phone. Its 120Hz display delivers a smooth gaming experience. We will continue using the GT 20 Pro for our upcoming matches and practice sessions. We are immensely grateful for Infinix's support, and we are confident in achieving even greater success!" - PMSL EMEA Champion Team and MVP

"Our biggest impression after using the Infinix GT 20 Pro for a month is its ultra-high frame rate, efficient heat dissipation, and uninterrupted gameplay throughout. As hardcore fans of the Infinix GT series phones, we will continue to fight side by side with the GT 20 Pro and claim victory at PMWC!" - PMSL CSA Champion Team and MVP

Showcasing Gaming Prowess

The Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts cutting-edge features, powered by the Pixelworks X5 Turbo dedicated gaming display chip, marking it as Infinix's first dual-chip smartphone. This innovative chip utilizes Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) game frame rate interpolation to boost the frame rate from 60FPS to an astounding 120FPS. The Infinix stable frame rate engine optimizes heat and power consumption, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. X-BOOST provides continuous performance management, utilizing vertical synchronization technology to prevent screen tearing and prioritizing game resources for the smoothest gaming experience.

As the official smartphone for the 2024 PMWC, the Infinix GT 20 Pro will continue dominating the battlefield with its exceptional "dual-chip" power, cutting-edge technology, and deep collaboration with PUBG MOBILE, aiming for even greater peak performance. Infinx GT 20 Pro bundled with a PUBGM card featuring customized in-game items like a parachute, T-shirt, red rose skin and weapon skin, all for 280USD- a 25USD savings. Delivering unrivaled performance, innovative design, and breakthrough features, the Infinix GT 20 Pro caters to every gaming need, ensuring you have everything required to outplay the competition.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting young consumers, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy & attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

