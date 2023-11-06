From Touchless Tech to Sustainable Designs: UK Bathroom Market Embraces Modern Trends

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Bathroom Market: Analysis and Trends by Product and Distribution Channel with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK bathroom market, valued at $1.45 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.58% over the years 2023-2028, reaching a market valuation of $1.67 billion by 2028.

Market Overview

The UK bathroom market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors such as increased emphasis on hygiene and sanitation, sustainability and water conservation, compact living spaces, and technological advancements. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of hygiene, leading to a surge in demand for touchless technology and antimicrobial fixtures, promoting safer and more sanitary environments.

Key Market Segments

  • By Product: The market comprises nine product segments, with the Bath & Shower segment holding the largest share in 2022. This segment includes a wide range of fixtures, accessories, and technologies designed to enhance the bathing experience while ensuring functionality and aesthetic appeal. The UK cabinetry & fitted furniture market is expected to experience the highest CAGR due to their seamless integration into available spaces and a variety of designs, finishes, and materials.
  • By Distribution Channel: Four distribution channel segments are identified, with DIY Retailers holding the largest share. The Online Channel is expected to experience the highest CAGR as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms for convenient shopping experiences.

Market Dynamics

  • Growth Drivers: Factors such as rapid urbanization, online channel growth, aging housing stock, rising income levels, bathroom refurbishments, and increased construction activities are driving market growth. The popularity of online channels is reshaping the industry, providing consumers with access to a wider range of options and convenient shopping experiences.
  • Challenges: Challenges include infrequent and expensive purchases, with bathroom renovations occurring every 10-15 years. High-quality fixtures and remodeling costs deter frequent upgrades, especially during economic uncertainty, leading to longer decision-making processes and potential purchase delays.
  • Trends: The market is expected to grow rapidly due to trends like touchless technology, eco-friendly designs, compact space solutions, app integration, inclusive bathroom solutions, a preference for luxury and minimalist bathrooms, premium third-party brands, social media influence on trends, and sustainability as a key marketing strategy.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The UK bathroom market faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, with temporary closures of physical stores leading to a decline in sales and disruptions in the supply chain. However, the pandemic also shifted consumer behavior, as more people focused on home improvement projects, including bathroom renovations, due to remote work and social distancing measures. Bathroom retailers adapted by expanding their online presence, offering virtual showrooms, 3D planning tools, and virtual consultations to engage customers safely from their homes.

As restrictions eased, the bathroom market began to recover, with physical stores reopening and in-store sales rebounding. While some segments, like luxury products, faced slower recovery, the overall demand for bathroom products surged as consumers invested in creating comfortable and functional home spaces. Online channels continued to play a crucial role, with e-commerce adoption accelerating, providing convenience and access to a wider product range.

Competitive Landscape:

The UK bathroom market is fragmented, with large DIY players and specialist retailers, both online and offline, competing for consumer attention. The key players in the global UK bathroom market are:

  • Victorian Plumbing PLC
  • Kingfisher PLC (B&Q)
  • Wickes
  • IKEA UK
  • Homebase
  • Porcelanosa UK
  • C.P. Hart
  • Plumbworld
  • Easy Bathrooms
  • Victoria Plum
  • Victoria + Albert Baths
  • Wolseley
  • Better Bathrooms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. UK Market Analysis

4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization
5.1.2 Rising Per Capita Income
5.1.3 Aging UK Housing Stock
5.1.4 Rising Bathroom Refurbishments
5.1.5 Increased Residential and Commercial Construction
5.1.6 Growth of Online Channels
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Expensive and Infrequent Purchase
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Touchless Technology
5.3.2 Water- Efficient & Eco-Friendly Sustainable Designs
5.3.3 Compact Space Products
5.3.4 Integration of Apps
5.3.5 Inclusive Bathroom Solutions
5.3.6 Inclination towards Luxury and Minimalist Bathrooms
5.3.7 Presence of Premium Third Party Brands
5.3.8 Social Media Setting New Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

