From Tragedy to Triumph: Wright Twins Secure Contracts, Spotlighted in Hoops Without Borders

The key figure in this journey is Andy Bountogianis, who, along with his wife Cindy, personally represents over 110 clients in over 34 countries around the world, including twin brothers Lamar and Shamar Wright from Hoops without Borders. Despite having numerous options and offers from various teams, they chose to go with Andy and Cindy because of the familial treatment and unique environment they provide.

The emotional centerpiece of this season is the story of the Wright twins, Shamar and Lamar, the sons of the late Lorenzen Wright, a former NBA star tragically murdered in 2010. Despite the immense tragedy of losing both their parents, the twins have risen above their circumstances, driven by their father's legacy and their own love for the game of basketball. Now, both Shamar and Lamar have signed professional contracts overseas, with Shamar playing for BC Kavkasia in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Lamar for Sines Santo Andre in Portugal. Their journey from hardship to triumph is a testament to the power of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable bond of family.

Shamar Wright reflects on his journey: "It's a dream come true. I'm very thankful for the opportunity to play at the next level and show what I can do in Europe. I'm thankful God got me in contact with Andy [Bountogianis]. He really makes sure that not only I, but also my family, is taken care of. Andy has shown me in the little time that I have known him that he truly has my best interest at heart. I know I made the right choice choosing him."

Lamar Wright shares his gratitude for the opportunity to play in Portugal: "I am so grateful for Andy. I've always wanted to play professionally, and to be blessed with a contract in Portugal—I couldn't ask for more. When I thought about where I wanted to play, Portugal was at the top of my list. I love the beautiful beaches, the nice weather, and the friendly people. Thanks to Andy, I'm living my dream."

Andy Bountogianis, the driving force behind the twins' international careers, adds: "It's been my great pleasure getting to know Shamar and Lamar Wright and having the opportunity to represent them in their basketball careers. Both men are extremely respectful, professional, and enthusiastic individuals who have bright futures ahead of them. If it wasn't for Southern Indiana University basketball head coach Stan Gouard, this partnership with Shamar and Lamar would not have happened. I'm extremely excited for what lies ahead for them. With their high level of talent and commitment to the game, the sky is the limit."

"Hoops Without Borders is more than just a sports series," says Michael Pollack. "It's an exploration of the lives these athletes build in far-off places, the friendships they form, and the challenges they overcome. It's about the game of life, played on a global stage, where every dribble and every shot holds deeper meaning."

With stories like Donta Hall's journey from Luverne, Alabama, to Monaco, and Ike Joseph Udanoh's rise from homelessness in Detroit to a successful life in Milan, the series showcases the transformative power of basketball and its ability to unite people across borders. From the Wright twins' path to the NBA to Jordan Loyd's triumphant NBA Championship with the Raptors, Hoops Without Borders captures the essence of basketball as a bridge between cultures, a vehicle for personal growth, and a platform for healing.

