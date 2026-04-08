From Trauma to Triumph: Anti-Sex Trafficking Selah Freedom Shares Stories of Hope in New YouTube Video Series

SARASOTA, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selah Freedom, Florida's largest anti-sex trafficking organization, is launching a new YouTube interview series featuring leading experts, advocates, and survivor voices working to end sex trafficking and help prevent abuse. The five-part series will debut each Friday beginning April 10 through May 8, aligning with April Child Abuse Prevention Month and concluding during Mental Health Awareness Month.

The first video features Angelea, a survivor of sex trafficking who was sexually abused beginning at age 3 and later groomed for human trafficking before being rescued by Selah Freedom. Today, Angelea now works full-time with Selah Freedom, where she mentors recently rescued survivors living in the organization's Assessment Home.

Upcoming interviews include Dr. Sandra Stone, a leading researcher and professor at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus, whose work highlights the devastating connection between child sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Another episode features A Door of Hope, a Florida-based nonprofit that finds foster homes for thousands of children and teens, many of whom have experienced sexual abuse and are at risk of being recruited into the sex trade.

The series also includes a brief training led by a member of Selah Freedom's Prevention Program, providing parents with guidance on how to have age-appropriate safety conversations with elementary-aged children. The final interview features Dr. Jason Quintal, PhD, LCSW, a master practitioner in trauma resolution and Neurolinguistic Programming, who has treated thousands of sex trafficking survivors in Selah Freedom's rehabilitative programs. His May 8 interview comes during Mental Health Awareness Month and focuses on healing and recovery.

Video Schedule

April 10 — Angelea, survivor testimony

April 17 — Selah Freedom Prevention Program

April 24 — Dr. Sandra Stone

May 1 — A Door of Hope

May 8 — Dr. Jason Quintal

Selah Freedom's Child Abuse Prevention Month messaging emphasizes the urgent need for awareness, prevention, and survivor-centered care.

The videos will be available on Selah Freedom's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Selah-Freedom/

About Selah Freedom:

Selah Freedom is Florida's largest anti-sex trafficking nonprofit, dedicated to ending sex trafficking through prevention, intervention, and restoration. The organization equips communities with education and awareness, provides outreach and survivor support, and helps individuals rebuild their lives through compassionate, trauma-informed programs.

Founded in Sarasota, Selah Freedom works alongside survivors, families, schools, churches, businesses, and community partners to stop exploitation before it starts and to support those impacted by trafficking. Its mission is to restore hope, create lasting change, and empower communities to stand against trafficking in all its forms.www.SelahFreedom.com

SOURCE Selah Freedom