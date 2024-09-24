From Trauma to Triumph, Mason Branstrator Provides Hearing Health Inspiration, Education, and Resources to a Growing Online Community

The social media influencer relies on Signia Silk Charge&Go IX's breakthrough technology and discreet design to support his active lifestyle and communicate easily with family, friends, and followers.

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a catastrophic skiing accident that paralyzed him from the waist down, Mason Branstrator easily could have given up on his goals and the activities he loved most. Luckily, that wasn't in his DNA. The accident, paired with hearing loss he's experienced since childhood, led Mason to pour his heart and soul into a bold journey that has not only benefited himself but has uplifted the lives of countless other people with spinal cord injuries and hearing loss across the country and even around the world.

"I decided to do everything possible to turn my trauma into a triumph, and part of that was sharing my story and experiences on social media so I could connect with as many people as possible," said Branstrator. "That evolved into my current passion of providing education and resources to others with physical disabilities. It's all about building a community – answering people's most personal questions and connecting them with products and services that will improve their quality of life."

As his social media outreach has become more pervasive and sophisticated, Branstrator said one thing hasn't changed: the incredible joy of knowing he's made a difference in the lives of so many people.

In addition to developing his thriving multi-channel social media presence, Branstrator is involved in a multitude of adaptive sports and outdoor activities. His assistive solutions, including his hearing aids and wheelchair, empower him to live his best, most fulfilling life and he's determined to help others with similar challenges.

Remaining Active & Amplifying Social Connections

In addition to relationships formed through social media, sports, recreation, and outdoor activities have provided a conduit for personal connections with others. Moreover, he sees himself as a "gatherer of friends," trying to ensure that everyone feels included – and, just as he's overcoming his mobility challenges, he won't let hearing loss prevent him from actively participating in social activity and conversations.

Branstrator's hearing loss stems from eardrum surgery he underwent as a child. While mostly successful, the surgery left him with a greatly diminished hearing ability. For years, this made it difficult to converse with the family and friends who were so important to him. The hearing loss also compromised his ability to determine the direction and distance of incoming sound.

His first hearing aid restored some hearing ability. However, he didn't wear the device consistently due to concerns about it falling out while playing soccer, his favorite sport. In addition, he was constantly having to change out dead hearing aid batteries. These and other shortcomings prompted Branstrator to find a better solution to his hearing loss, a quest that continued even after he experienced his life-altering injury.

"Being paralyzed could have made me totally ignore my hearing loss – I easily could have chosen to not improve my hearing situation given some of the other major challenges I was facing," added Branstrator. "But, I decided to go in the opposite direction, to take the best care of myself physically and mentally, and that meant caring for my hearing health to optimize my life."

A New Level of Hearing

Branstrator's search ultimately led him to an appointment with Dr. Sara Downs, audiologist at Hearing Wellness Center and Tinnitus Treatment Center in Duluth, Minnesota.

Dr. Downs fit Branstrator with Signia's Silk Charge&Go IX completely-in-the-canal (CIC) hearing aid, which offered him precisely the performance and design he was looking for. It features a snug, ultra-small form factor that can be worn immediately after a fitting with a hearing care professional, improving Branstrator's hearing experience from the moment he put them on.

Silk Charge&Go IX features a compact design and a focus on comfort, elevating the solution from mere functionality to a discreet wearable that users like Branstrator are proud to wear.

"Having the opportunity to fit Mason with hearing technology that improves his quality of life is exactly why I became an audiologist," says Dr. Sara Downs, AuD. "Mason has taken a life altering event and turned it into a journey of encouraging others in similar circumstances. Signia's Silk Charge&Go IX was the best choice for this determined young man because of its incredibly discrete design and fantastic sound quality. In addition to supporting his active life, knowing that Silk Charge&Go IX empowers Mason to enjoy music again puts a smile on my face."

"Its ultra-compact, nearly invisible design blends effortlessly into my life," Branstrator said. "I can hear better in group conversations, all while wearing a hearing aid I can wear confidently and comfortably throughout the day. I'm hearing with much better directionality, too, which gives me a big safety advantage, especially as I'm crossing busy streets."

In addition to enhancing his conversations and personal safety, Branstrator's Silk Charge&Go IX maximizes Branstrator's enjoyment of the music that plays a huge role in his quality of life.

"I remember the first time I heard music using Signia, I got so emotional," Branstrator said. "I thought, finally I'm hearing what everybody else is hearing! I hear both audio channels of the music and all of the lyrics."

Lastly, Branstrator found a hearing aid that keeps up with his ultra-active lifestyle. For starters, he never worries about it falling out of his ear, thanks to a special tip that ensures a secure fit completely inside his ear canal. He also appreciates the portable charger that, besides eliminating the need for batteries, keeps his hearing aid powered up all day long. The pocket-sized case even has an integrated power bank that provides up to four days of additional charges.

In Branstrator's purpose-driven, on-the-go life, every day matters, and his choice of Signia Silk Charge&Go IX epitomizes his desire to find the best possible solution to each challenge – and to remove any barriers that might prevent him from empowering others to lead independent and rewarding lives.

For the press kit, click here.

