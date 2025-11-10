Nationwide "The Mark of Life" initiative by F*** Cancer partners with world-renowned tattoo

artists to transform radiation therapy marks into symbols of hope and strength.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer survivors across the country are turning painful reminders of treatment into powerful symbols of resilience. Through The Mark of Life , a new initiative by F*** Cancer in partnership with Mischief @ No Fixed Address, survivors can transform their radiation therapy marks into custom tattoos created by some of the biggest names in the tattoo world, free of charge.

From Treatment to Triumph: Tattoo Artists Are Coming Together to Turn Cancer Survivor’s Radiation Marks Into Symbols of Strength From Treatment to Triumph: Tattoo Artists Are Coming Together to Turn Cancer Survivor’s Radiation Marks Into Symbols of Strength

Big-name artists, including the "CEO of Tattoo TikTok" Jake Karamol , globally renowned Scott Campbell , and celebrity tattoo artist Herschel Carrasco , are among those donating their time and artistry to the initiative. Each participating artist works with survivors to design a piece inspired by their radiation marks, turning a permanent reminder of cancer into a profoundly personal work of art.

"It was scary as hell," said Abbe, a survivor who received the first Mark of Life tattoo. "Cancer takes a lot out of you — and gives you a lot you didn't ask for: scars, trauma, fear. My radiation marks were a constant reminder of that. But I started to think about cancer as a teacher. Every day became precious. That's what I had my tattoo reflect. These are the reminders that belong on your body."

Reclaiming the Last Mark

Radiation therapy, which involves administering high doses of intense energy to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors, is a common form of cancer treatment. It is estimated that around 50 to 60% of patients receive some form of radiation therapy and it often requires tattoo-like ink marks to ensure accuracy during treatment. But those small dots can leave an emotional impact long after treatment ends.

A study in The Breast Journal found that approximately 70% of women who received breast cancer radiotherapy tattoos reported negative feelings about them. It also revealed that 78% of patients would prefer a treatment without permanent marks, even if it meant traveling further for care.

The Mark of Life initiative reclaims that experience, giving survivors a way to rewrite their stories and redefine what those marks mean.

"F*** Cancer is thrilled to partner with Mischief to present the Mark of Life," said Heather Kun, MS, PhD, CEO of F*** Cancer. "This initiative allows people with radiation markers the chance to turn their daily reminder of cancer into something of beauty and hope. Like with our Personal Ink program, cancer doesn't have to leave the last mark. We're beyond grateful to the artists who have so generously donated their time and talent to make this possible."

A Collaboration Rooted in Purpose

The idea for The Mark of Life began at Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

"Two years ago, my friend and colleague was devastated by his aunt's passing," said Vanessa de Beaumont, Associate Creative Director at Mischief. "She had received radiation marks during treatment, and as we heard stories from others with a similar experience, the project began to take shape. By the end of that afternoon, "The Mark of Life" was a dozen-page deck and it's only grown from there. Everyone involved has their own relationship with cancer, which makes this project so special."

Join the Initiative

The Mark of Life initiative is currently rolling out nationwide, with participating tattoo artists opening spots for survivors who wish to transform their radiation marks. The campaign also welcomes donors to sponsor tattoos for survivors in need.

For more information, to find a participating artist, or to donate to help fund a Mark of Life tattoo, visit www.themarkoflife.com .

About F*** Cancer

F*** Cancer is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health equity through early detection and prevention programs, and by providing resources to navigate, manage, and cope with cancer. F*** Cancer arms people with the resources they need to navigate their cancer journeys confidently. For more information, please visit www.letsfcancer.com .

About Mischief

Mischief creates work that makes a stir, because the riskiest thing a brand can do is be ignorable.

Media Contact:

Oliver McAteer, Head of Development & Partner at Mischief

[email protected]

347 323 9363

SOURCE F*** Cancer