From Universal 1440 Entertainment: Grand-Daddy Day Care

"We are thrilled to kick off our collaboration with Revolution Studios with the sequel to the popular family comedy, Daddy Day Care, which grossed over $150 million worldwide," says Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment. "Longtime fans and newcomers alike can look forward to an irresistible follow-up that promises to be just as hilarious as the original."

"The Daddy Day Care franchise is among the most beloved comedies in the Revolution Studios library. We are very excited that, with our partners at Universal 1440 Entertainment, we will be bringing laughs and family fun to both the original fans as well as new audiences with the latest installment," said Vince Totino, CEO Revolution Studios.

Starring Danny Trejo (Machete, Dead Again in Tombstone) and Reno Wilson (Transformers franchise, "Good Girls") along with supporting cast members Barry Bostwick ("Inside the Extras Studio," The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Alec Mapa (You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Marley & Me), Garrett Morris (Coneheads, "Saturday Night Live") and George Wendt ("Cheers," "Modern Men").

Grand-Daddy Day Care is directed by Ron Oliver (Bigger Fatter Liar, Beethoven's Treasure Tail) from a script by Robbie Fox (Playing For Keeps, So I Married An Axe Murderer) and David H. Steinberg, (American Pie 2, Slackers) and is produced by Mike Elliott (Death Race franchise, Woody Woodpecker).

About Revolution Studios:

Revolution Studios is a diversified entertainment company that owns, acquires and exploits film, television and stage productions. Led by CEO Vince Totino and President and COO Scott Hemming, the company boasts one of the largest independent libraries of premium content, including 126 motion pictures which collectively earned more than $7.1 billion in box office receipts, as well as 240 television episodes. Revolution recently produced xXx: Return of Xander Cage, as well as 46 of the motion pictures in its library, including Maid in Manhattan, Anger Management, Daddy Day Care, America's Sweethearts, Hellboy, xXx, White Chicks and the Academy Award®-winning Black Hawk Down. More recently, Revolution has acquired 80 movies through library acquisitions, including those of Morgan Creek International, Cold Spring Pictures and GK Films. Originally founded by Joe Roth in 2000, the company was acquired by Content Partners in January 2017.

About Universal 1440 Entertainment, LLC:

The Universal 1440 Entertainment banner develops and produces live-action and animated productions for distribution in all media worldwide. Since its formation in 2005, the group has assembled an exceptional roster of animated family fare, including the Daytime Emmy®-winning Curious George television series for PBS Kids and Hulu; as well as the latest installment of the beloved The Land Before Time film series, The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave. The group also has successfully built upon some of Universal's highly celebrated live-action, comedy and drama franchises, Jarhead, American Pie, Honey, Bring It On and the terrifying Chucky movies as well as the epic sci-fi adventure hit Tremors. Projects currently readying for release include the next chapter in the Death Race franchise, Death Race: Beyond Anarchy and the newest installment of the Scorpion King franchise, Scorpion King: Book of Souls. Universal 1440 Entertainment is a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (www.uphe.com).

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

