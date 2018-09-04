From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: An Interview With God
David Strathairn, Brenton Thwaites, Hill Harper And Yael Grobglas Star In The Captivating Film Tackling Difficult Questions Of Faith & Life
Available On DVD And Digital On November 6, 2018 From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A thought-provoking film that connects conflicts of faith to the miracles that can occur when we are confronted with a living hope, AN INTERVIEW WITH GOD is coming to DVD, Digital including the all-new digital movie app MOVIES ANYWHERE, and On Demand on November 6, 2018, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Starring Academy Award® nominee David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) and Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), the extraordinary drama made history in August during its nationwide three-day theatrical run as the most successful live action faith feature through Fathom, the leading event cinema distributor.
After covering the war in Afghanistan, journalist Paul Asher returns home to find his life falling apart. With his marriage near collapse, he's in the grips of a personal crisis he's struggling to understand. But the young reporter's life takes a strange turn when he is offered the opportunity of a lifetime – an interview with a mysterious man claiming to be God. Directed by Perry Lang and written by Ken Aguado, AN INTERVIEW WITH GOD also features an outstanding supporting cast including Hill Harper ("The Good Doctor"), Yael Grobglas ("Jane the Virgin"), and Charlbi Dean Kriek (Black Lightening).
BONUS FEATURES on DVD & DIGITAL:
- Special Discussion: Key Themes & Questions; Featuring Nationally Syndicated Radio Host, Eric Metaxas, Faith & Culture Writer, Jonathan Merritt, and Inside Edition Correspondent, Megan Alexander
- Cast & Crew Interviews: Featuring David Strathairn ("The Man"), Brenton Thwaites ("Paul Asher"), Charlbi Dean ("Grace"), Yael Grobglas ("Sarah Asher"), Hill Harper ("Gary"), Perry Lang (Director), Paul Kurta (Executive Producer), and Ken Aguado (Writer/Producer)
AN INTERVIEW WITH GOD will be available on DVD and Digital.
- DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.
- Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.
- Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.
FILMMAKERS:
Cast: David Strathairn, Brenton Thwaites, Hill Harper, Yael Grobglas, Charlbi Dean Kriek
Casting By: Junie Lowry Johnson & Libby Goldstein
Music By: Ian Honeyman
Costume Design: Cynthia Flynt
Editor: Jamie Kirkpatrick, Steve Jacks
Production Designer: Debbie De Villa
Director of Photography: Frank Prinzi, ASC
Co-Producers: Harrison Powell, Dominique Telson, Lisa M. Jean, Claudine Marrotte
Executive Producers: Rick Jackson, Paul Kurta
Produced By: Ken Aguado p.g.a, Fred Bernstein p.g.a
Written By: Ken Aguado
Directed By: Perry Lang
TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:
Street Date: November 6, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 26199167000
Layers: DVD 9
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.40:1 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: Not Rated
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French (Canadian) Subtitles
Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1
Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes
