From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Beirut

Golden Globe® winner Jon Hamm ("Mad Men," Baby Driver) stars as Mason Skiles, a former U.S. diplomat, who gets sent to Beirut to negotiate a swap for the release of a terrorist leader, believed to be imprisoned by Israeli secret police, in exchange for a CIA agent who has been kidnapped. Confronted by ghosts from his past, Mason faces a formidable question: Who do you trust in a world where the truth emerges only when it's convenient – or profitable?

Directed by Brad Anderson (The Machinist), produced and written by Tony Gilroy (The Bourne Franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the critically acclaimed film also stars Academy Award® nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Screen Actors Guild Award® winner Dean Norris ("Breaking Bad").

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY ™ , DVD & DIGITAL:

The Story Behind Beirut - Go behind the scenes with Jon Hamm , Rosamund Pike , and former CIA Officer Whitley Bruner as they discuss the making of the movie

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Dean Norris, Larry Pine, Shea Whigham

Casting By: Sheila Jaffe, CSA , Dixie Chassay

Music By: John Debney

Costume Designer: Carlos Rosario

Editor: Andrew Hafitz

Production Designer: Arad Sawat

Director of Photography: Bjorn Charpenter, SBC

Executive Producers: Ted Field, Steven Saeta

Produced By: Mike Weber, p.g.a. , Tony Gilroy, Shivani Rawat, p.g.a. & Monica Levinson, p.g.a.

Written By: Tony Gilroy

Directed By: Brad Anderson



