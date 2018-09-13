From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: BLACKkKLANSMAN

Based on the book Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth, BlacKkKlansman is filled with outstanding performances from an all-star cast led by John David Washington ("Ballers," Malcolm X), Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Logan Lucky), Topher Grace (Interstellar, "That 70's Show") and Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Last Five Years) alongside an incredible roster of supporting talent including Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live," Mission Impossible – Fallout), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, Kong: Skull Island), Ryan Eggold ("The Blacklist," "Sons of Liberty") and Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya, Super Troopers 2).

From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero. In the early 1970s Ron Stallworth (Washington) becomes the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a difference, he bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. He recruits a seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Driver), into the undercover investigation. Together, they team up to take down the extremist organization aiming to garner mainstream appeal. BlacKkKlansman offers an unflinching, true-life examination of race relations in 1970s America that is just as relevant in today's tumultuous world.

Packed with bold and provocative moments from beginning to end, BlacKkKlansman on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital comes with exclusive bonus content that will take viewers deeper into this timely and moving true story.

BONUS FEATURES on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD AND DIGITAL

A Spike Lee Joint – Producer Jordan Peele, cast and film subject Ron Stallworth discuss the unique experience of working with iconic director Spike Lee .

BlacKkKlansman will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™, Blu-ray™ and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-ray™ version, all in stunning 4K resolution.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray ™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Topher Grace, Corey Hawkins

Original Score: Terence Blanchard

Costume Design: Marci Rodgers

Editor: Barry Alexander Brown

Production Design: Curt Beech

Director of Photography: Chayse Irvin, CSC

Executive Producers: Edward H. Hamm Jr., Jeanette Volturno, Win Rosenfeld, Matthrew A. Cherry, Marcei Brown

Produced By: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Shaun Redick, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee

Based on the Book By: Ron Stallworth

Written By: Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Directed By: Spike Lee

TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4K ULTRA HD:

Street Date: November 6, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 62200089/62200094 (CDN)

Layers: BD-100

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1

Rating: R for language throughout, including racial epithets, and for disturbing/violent material and some sexual references

Video: 2160p UHD Dolby Vision/HDR 10

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 2 hour 14 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: November 6, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 62200089/62198763 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1

Rating: R for language throughout, including racial epithets, and for disturbing/violent material and some sexual references

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 2 hour 14 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: November 6, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 62198630/62198633 (CDN)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 16:9 2.39:1

Rating: R for language throughout, including racial epithets, and for disturbing/violent material and some sexual references

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 2 hour 14 minutes

